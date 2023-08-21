Home » The AEMET updates the notice of the fourth heat wave: “It could be generated…”
The AEMET updates the notice of the fourth heat wave: “It could be generated…”

The AEMET updates the notice of the fourth heat wave: “It could be generated…”

21/08/2023

The country is suffering a summer with very high temperatures

Spain has already suffered three heat waves

Spain is suffering a summer with very high temperatures, exceeding 45 degrees in various parts of the country. Even so, experts have already warned that the month of August would also be hotter than usual, and it is being fulfilled.

The AEMET has updated the special notice for the fourth heat wave that began last year sunday august 20 and it is expected to be extended until Thursday 24. The atmospheric phenomenon affects most of the Peninsula although the most affected areas will be the northeast quadrant of the peninsula and the basins of the great rivers.

Temperatures will rise in almost the entire Peninsula due to a “strong insolation on a warm and stable air mass”, especially in the northwestern half of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. The Agency warns that this Monday and Tuesday will be the peak days of the fourth heat wave.

It is possible that the 40 degrees in large areas of the southwestern and northeastern quadrants of the peninsula, and the 36-39 degrees in the rest of the interior of the peninsula, Mallorca and southern Galicia.

From the Wednesday showers and storms could be generated in areas of the interior of the peninsula, especially in the northern half, producing a slight drop in temperatures. Even so, both Wednesday and Thursday could meet or exceed the 35-39 degrees in areas of the Cantabrian Sea and northern Galicia.

Las temperatures will continue to drop on Friday and the weekend, although they could still be high in the valleys of the southwest of the peninsula and in the depressions of the northeast.

Even so, it should be remembered that the minimum temperatures will also be very high during the episode, it is expected tropical nights above 20 degrees and could even exceed 23-25 ​​degrees in points of the southern half, central zone, Ebro valley and Mediterranean area.

