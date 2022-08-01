Original title: AFC announced the cancellation of the away goals rule for the 2023-2024 AFC Champions League schedule

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 1. The AFC announced the 2023-2024 AFC Champions League and AFC Cup schedules on the 1st. At that time, the AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup will be changed from a year-round system to a New Year’s system, and the away goals rule will also be cancelled.

This is the AFC Champions League schedule announced on the official website of the AFC.

According to the schedule announced on the official website of the AFC, the 2023-2024 AFC Champions League will start the qualifiers on August 8, 2023, the group stage will be held from September 18 to December 13, 2023, and the knockout stage will be held in 2024. It will take place from February 12 to April 24, while the two-leg finals are expected to take place on May 11 and 18, 2024.

The 2023-2024 AFC Cup qualifiers will start on August 1, 2023, the group stage will be played from September 18 to December 14, 2023, and the regional semi-finals are expected to start in February 2024, with a single round The finals are scheduled for May 5, 2024.

From the 2023-2024 season, the away goals rule will be abolished in the two major competitions. In the event of a two-leg draw, the winner will be determined through extra time and a penalty shootout.

