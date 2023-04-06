I Seattle Metropolitans vincitori Stanley Cup 1917 – da:historylink.org

Article by John Manenti

Of the four major US professional sports – Baseball, Basketball, Football (the one with the oval ball …) and Ice Hockey – there is one, viz Ice Hockey, which differs from the others in that Canadian clubs dominateso much so that the roll of honor of the Champions formations from 1915 to today is largely dominated by Montreal Canadiens with 24 claims (and another 10 defeats in the Final …), which the 13 titles of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the 5 of the Edmonton Oliers are addedeven if the latter enclosed between 1984 and 1990, when the “legendary” Wayne Gretzky, to whom we have already dedicated a special space …

An even worse situation at the dawn of the Discipline, given that in the so-called “Challenge Era”, staged from the inaugural edition of 1893 and until 1914, ad to win the prestigious Stanley Cup are exclusively Canadian clubs, with the “lion’s share” to be Ottawa with 17 titles compared to 10 for the Montreal Wanderers and 6 for the Winnipeg Victorias and Montreal Victorias.

Obviously, many of these formations have subsequently ceased their activity or have merged giving life to other companies, as in the case of Vancouver Millionaires, founded in 1911 and disbanded in 1926, but capable of taking the title in 1915at the end of the first season in which a contending for the Trophy were the Champions in the NHA (National Hockey Association of Canada) and the PCHA (Pacific Coast Hockey Association), beating the Ottawa Senators 3-0 in the final Serieswhile the following year it’s up to the Montreal Canadiens kick off their 24-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory over the Portland Rosebuds in a hard-fought serieswhich means that in the first 24 editions no team from the United States had managed to lift the Trophy …

Curiously, ad interrupting the series of Canadian successes is a recently formed franchise, namely the Seattle Metropolitans, founded in 1915 by the brothers Frank and Lester Patrick, none other than the owners of the Pacific Coast Hockey Associationwhich is why it is easy for them”loot” the best teams of this Conference to build a highly competitive team right from the start, taking over the contracts of Eddie Carpenter, Frank Foyston, Hap Holmes, Jack Walker e Cully Wilson by the Toronto Blueshirts, followed by the signings of Bobby Rowe and, above all, downtown Bernie Morrisboth reserves the previous year to the Victoria Aristocrats and taken out of the squad at the end of the season.

Very apt choice, given that coach Pete Muldoon moves Rowe in defense obtaining performances up to par, while Morris soon becomes an idol of Seattle fans, scoring the decisive goal since the opening match on December 10, 1915, a 4-3 outside right on the Victoria field who hadn’t believed in him, while just around the start of the Tournament, the staff is reinforced with the signing of Roy Rickeyvacated you know Defending champions Vancouver…

Inaugural season with a satisfactory outcome, as the Metropolitans conclude the same with a record of 9 wins and as many losses to then be able to maintain a stable squad in their years of activity, a rather unusual circumstance at the time, in which players changed teams quickly, while the Patrick brothers add, ahead of their second season, only 21-year-old Jim Rileyalso from the Victoria Aristocrats.

With this staff, and above all in the wake of the performance in the final part of the previous season, in which they had won 5 of the last 6 matches, here is Seattle Enters PCHA’s 1916-’17 Tournament With Renewed Ambitions which also sees members i Vancouver Millionarios, the Portland Rosebuds and the Spokane Canariesor four of the best teams on the West Coast of the United States that promise entertainment, a circumstance later certified by the fact that as many as half (14 out of 28) of the players in their respective initial formations will subsequently have the honor of being included in the “Hockey Hall of Fame” .

The beginning, however, is not the most positive, with a heavy 2-6 defeat in Vancouver and after four rounds the 1-3 record relegates Seattle to last place in the Leaguewith the worst offense and the second worst defense, but despite this, coach Muldoon is confident, reporting to the press that his Metropolitans would soon reverse the situation and that at the end of the season goalkeeper Hap Holmes and the defense would be the least beaten in the Tournamentand he was right, given that already from the next race Seattle gets its first “shutout” (or does not concede goals …) and puts together a series of 4 consecutive victories, including two affirmations (7-2 and 7-4) on the fearsome Millionarios …

With the beginning of the new year, however, the ghosts of the beginning of the season are back with two consecutive defeats (4-7 against Portland and 1-5 against Spkane …), except to immediately get back on track and lead the standings together with Vancouver so that, at the end of February 2017 and with only the Portland game still to be played, Seattle boasts a 15-8 record compared to the 13-9 of Vancouver who, however, has to play two matches against Spokane …

On March 2, the Millionarios do their full duty by burying (11-5) Spokane and hoping for good news from Oregon, where vice versa the match between the Metropolitans and the Rosebuds is extremely balanced and is resolved in favor of the guests thanks to a goal by Morris in the last minute for the final 4-3 which leads them to win the Tournament with a 16-8 record and, as their coach had predicted, with the least hit defense having allowed 80 goals, while Morris makes his scorer rankings (goals and assists are added in hockey …), one length ahead (54 to 53) of Vancouver’s Gordon Roberts and subsequent qualification for the Stanley Cup Finals against the holders Montreal Canadiens.

Final series which is held second the two different regulations in force at the respective Conferences, in the sense that according to the PCHA the two teams must field 7 players, while for the NHA only six, while the alternation of playing at home for the winners of the two separate tournaments – given the difficulties of transfers during the period – favors Seattle this time, which therefore plays game-1 and game-3 according to the rules of the PCHA, with game-2 and possible race-4 on the contrary …

This circumstance causes that Canadiens players have to undertake a train journey of 3000 kilometers, stopping along the way to play some training friendlies and arriving at their destination in the early hours of 17 March, i.e. just 12 hours before the start of the match, certainly not the best way to prepare for the game of a final series, so much so that press coach George Kennedy expresses himself by stating that: “I don’t expect my players to get back on their feet tonight so Seattle will probably win the first match, but I’d be very surprised if we didn’t win the trophy in the end”.

If there was a “Ranking of wrong predictions”, this could easily compete for first place, given that exactly the opposite happens, i.e. that Montreal dominates game-1 with Didier Pitre star performer with four hitsdirecting the match in his favor by scoring after only 3′ and then, after Morris’ equal, dragging his until 5-1 at the end of the second period, before Morris and Foyston deluded their fans by reducing the deficit to just two goals (3-5) and then conclude vice versa on the score of 8-4 definitive …

The demonstration of strength by the reigning champions induces insiders to believe that there can be no escape for Seattle, nothing could be more wrong, given that just three days later, in race-2, the music is completely different, with the hosts at “run away” in the score, 2-0 at the end of the first period and 4-0 at the end of the second (double by Morris and treble by Foyston and Wilson …), a situation that warms the spirits so much that at the beginning of the third and final period Rickey and Billy Coutu come to blows, failing however to prevent Seattle’s 6-1 victory with Foyston signing a personal hat-trick.

Putting the series back on a draw, that’s it on 23 March 1917 the two formations faced each other again in a match that could prove decisive for the award of the Trophy, so much so that the score is affected, which at the end of second period sees the hosts leading only 1-0 thanks to “usual” Morriswhile the greatest emotions come from the reply of the “exchange of courtesies” between Rickey and Coutu which costs 10′ of penalty to the first and 20′ to the second, before the turning point reaches start of the third period with the 2-0 point signed by Foyston to which Morris adds two more goals making the Canadiens’ consolation goal in vain who, defeated 4-1, are now one step away from defeat …

The appointment for game-4 is set for March 26, but those who believed in a proof of pride of the reigning champions are disappointed, given that the Metropolitans understand that they have a unique opportunity available and, in fact, will take advantage from the kick-off with Morris opening the scoring and then taking the lead at the end of the second period to then increase the margin up to 7-0 before Laviolette scores the most useless of goals, useful only to provoke even more Seattle celebrating the first, as well as only, title in its short history with an embarrassing 9-1, to say the least, while Morris concludes his extraordinary series with a “score” of 14 goals and two assists.

A Morris who should have played a leading role two years later, when Seattle reaches the Final Series for the second time for the assignment of the Stanley Cup – moreover not completed and therefore not assigned due to the epidemic deriving from the flu “Spanish”, which we have already dealt with – but it was arrested for alleged draft evasion, receiving a two-year sentence to be served in the infamous Alcatraz prison despite being a British citizen (he would have had to enroll in the conscript lists, present himself for medical examinations and then ask for exemption …), even though in the following autumn 1919 he was then transferred to an Army unit, only to be discharged in March 1920 …

Seattle thus has the opportunity to deploy its prince striker in the 1920 Stanley Cup Finals kicking off March 22but his contribution can not logically be equal to previous seasons, so that missed the opportunity (defeated 2-3 by the Ottawa Senators …) to repeat the 1917 titlebefore disappearing at the end of the 1923-’24 season having lost his playing field and having no possibility of building a new one …

Too bad, but in the more than 100-year-old history of the NHL, the Seattle Metropolitans had already conquered a prominent place …