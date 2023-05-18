The African curse on Guardiola is gone

Il Manchester City can win the Champions League League. Next June 10th in Istanbul i Citizens they start as favorites against Inter Milan after proving their strength by beating Real Madrid 4-0 in the semi-final second leg. And there is also Bernardo Silva and his companions to strengthen the position of Haaland the annulment of the African curse on Pep Guardiola. According to Yaya Touré’s former agent, Dimitri Selukthe Catalan coach’s failure to win the top European trophy was due to a curse cast by the former Ivorian midfielder.

“The spell has been lifted by the shamans”

A month ago Dimitri Seluk assured that “the spell was lifted by the shamans”. “Yaya and I want nothing but success for City,” he added. But all the same Touré distanced himself by his former agent. “Don’t associate me with this nonsense. They are stereotypes about African curses that it is harmful to amplify. This man does not represent me in any way,” he wrote on Twitter the Ivorian.

The “African curse” for Pep

It was right Seluk to publicly announce the curse against Guardiola. Relations between the Catalan coach on one side and Touré and Seluk on the other had never been good either at the time of Barcelona or after that of Manchester City. Pep excluded the Ivorian from the Champions list in 2016, then subsequently relegated him to the bench until the farewell with the Citizens in 2018. “He turned all of Africa against himself, many African fans turned away from Manchester City,” said Touré’s then Russian agent. many African shamans in the future will not allow Guardiola to win the Champions League League. This will be an African curse for Guardiola. Life will show whether I’m right or not.”

“Only then will he understand the mistake”

“What Guardiola did to Touré is not a mistake, but a crime – clarified Dimitri Seluk . He will find out what African shamans are capable of. Remember these words: Benfica suffers the curse of Bela Guttman which prevents them from winning the European finals while Guardiola may have all the money he wants for the transfer market, but he will do even worse. He will no longer win the Champions League and only then will he understand his mistake“.

The clash in 2016

Previously, in 2016, Seluk had questioned Guardiola’s ability to win the Champions League with City. “If he wins the Champions League this season (2016-17) I will go to England and publicly say that Guardiola he is the best coach in the world – said the agent -. But if he fails, I hope he has the courage to admit that he was wrong to humiliate a player like Yaya“. “Yaya Toure will not play for Manchester City until he apologizes for the comments made by his agent,” Guardiola replied. City were eliminated in the round of 16 by the French of Monaco.