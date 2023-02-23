Of Julian Duchess

A technical detail of the SF-23 worries opponents who have already asked the FIA ​​for explanations. Tests start in Bahrain on Thursday 23 February

From Thursday 23 February to Saturday 25, F1 will carry out three days of collective testing at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain. With the increase of races in the season — 23 — and the budget cap, the track tests have been reduced to the bone. Each driver will carry out just one and a half days of testing to get to know a new car and try to understand it quickly. Although the factory simulation tools are extremely advanced, a remarkable spirit of adaptation is required to interpret the behavior of a new car and indicate the way forward in terms of setup. An important job for the teams, which will serve to lay the foundations in the long term but which will also be good in the immediate future, for the weekend of March 5, when the first Grand Prix of the season will take place in Bahrain.

Ferrari (which sends Carlos Sainz to the track in Sakhir in the morning on the first day and Charles Leclerc in the afternoon) shows up with a car – the SF-23 -, an evolution of last season’s single-seater. Despite a 2022 on the rise, but waning in the second half of the season, the technical office remained on steady nerves without ever questioning the philosophy with which the F1-75 was designed. The two cars look alike and in F1 technical continuity is never a bad thing. The goal was to try to push aerodynamic research forward in the tunnel, with two watchwords: efficiency and downforce. In the battle against Verstappen and Newey’s Red Bull, there were two fundamental technical shortcomings that are all too easy to talk about. The first concerns power unit failures which have led to severely limiting power and therefore also the downforce options. The second is that the F1-75 seemed less efficient than the Red Bull RB18, especially seeing speeds above 300 km/h with the DRS open. See also [Premier League]Jorginho shot double shot + lore Chelsea 3 to 2 Leeds United

The integrated duct weapon A double aspect on which work had to be done and which can already be evaluated on a circuit with power and high aerodynamic load such as Bahrain. The ducts integrated into the bodywork have an aerodynamic function (S-duct). This very clever gimmick unheard of on this generation of cars, though not in principle. In different forms and in different areas it has been widely adopted in past years. In simple words, the duct combines the suction – in this case it can be seen at the entrance under the bellies – with the blowing at the exit through a corridor of energized air ready to be made available, which helps to increase the flow rate of the good flows and to contrast the hotter air (without aerodynamic benefits) coming out of the cooling gills of the well-known goldfish tanks.

Basically it works to make the flow of good air towards the rear more effective, therefore to increase the load coefficient of the rear wing without increasing the overall drag. Being an evolution, the body of the SF-23 has been kept very slim in the upper part with a thin bonnet to increase the airflow towards the rear wing, consequently the cores have remained repositioned as low as possible and always in length. The side tanks, as mentioned, have therefore been redesigned to maximize the concept. Obviously this is one of those solutions that concerns the aerodynamic shape above the bottom and it is impossible to quantify its effects.

Condotti, the other teams ask for clarification We can be certain that in F1 if an idea works it is immediately put to study to be copied, and other teams have already sent requests for clarification to the FIA. However we will see if and how difficult it will be to replicate, or improve, if not in different forms, since the design of the SF-23 is unique and the bellies are developed to contain the duct and exploit it in a horizontal plane towards the wing. Not downwards, as suggested by the downwash style which will instead be the predominant trend this season, starting with Newey’s Red Bull, the most awaited team on Thursday 23 February because it will reveal the real shapes of the RB19 after the presentation of the livery at New York . See also Inter Milan beat Juventus with a small goal – yqqlm

Via ai test Test work schedules are usually very tight and it’s crucial to do a lot in a short time. At the same time, the technicians try to hide their cards (or real weapons) until the end. In this regard, eyes will be on on the edges of the fund raised by the revised regulation – belatedly – in the course of 2022 and here we could find two distinct and very precise macro-philosophies that we will analyze later. In terms of performance, all the teams will play on the fuel load, on the use of power and tyres, all in order not to reveal their real speed. In the end, there will be six new Pirelli compounds with which to try, among which the C1 which is a new and less hard compound than last year and which is positioned between the extra hard — called C0 — and the medium-hard C2.