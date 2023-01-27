ACI Sport calls, Tre Cime Promotor asd answers present. With enthusiasm and satisfaction, the Belluno association that takes care of the classic Alpe del Nevegàl timed uphill race welcomed the launch, by the Federation, of the Italian Junior Hill Climb Championship.

The new series reserved for young drivers born after 1 January 1996, which joins the CIVM 2023, will be divided into eight races, selected in the calendar of the thirteen stages of the top climbing championshipin which the protagonists will compete at the wheel of the Wolf GB 08 Thunder Aprilia single-seaters, the cars that have been the leaders on the track since 2018, in the Italian Prototype Championship.

The details of the CIVM Junior will be revealed shortly, but it is known that the winner of the 2023 Championship will be able to race in next year’s Italian Mountain Speed ​​Championship on an official Wolf GB 08 Mistral in the E2SS 2000 version. A great opportunity for young talent eager to emerge.

From 4 to 6 August 2023, along the 5,500 meters that from the Caleipo straight climb up to Alpe in Fiore, the 49th Alpe del Nevegàl will host the ninth round of the Italian Mountain Speed ​​Championship of ACI Sport, the top tricolor series of climbs which will be inaugurated in Sardinia at the beginning of April and returns to Belluno for the fifth time in the last six years; of the fifth round of the Junior Italian Hill Climb Championship, which will make its debut in mid-May in Puglia; of the tenth act of Center-North Italian Mountain Speed ​​Trophy, which will open at the end of May in Tuscany.

Never in the past has the Alpe del Nevegàl, a competition that remains the flagship of Tre Cime Promotor asd, hosted, all together, so many events of such importance and appeal. All the more reason to include the three automobile days in August among the leading sporting events of the Bellunese summer.

«Innovations, especially if aimed at creating opportunities for young drivers – he comments Achille “Brik” Selvestrel, president of Tre Cime Promotor asd – are always interesting and must be supported to allow everyone (drivers, organizers, the Federation) to grow and motor racing to be appreciated by an increasingly vast, passionate and competent public. As far as we are concerned, we are proud that Alpe del Nevegàl has been chosen by ACI Sport among the events that will inaugurate the new Junior series. We will make every effort to ensure the excellent success of the event which, as per tradition, will attract much attention to Belluno and Nevegàl and will act as an important driving force for the economy of our territory”.