MONTALTO DORA

Home shift for both Montalto Dora and Vol-Ley Volpiano in the women’s C series. In fact, on the eighth day of group A, the Montalto Dora team from Ivrea will host Canelli tomorrow, Saturday 26, at 18.30, while at 17, at the Pala Unità d’Italia, Volpiano will face San Mauro. This is the complete schedule for the round: at 18.30 also Santena-Sangone Nichelino, then at 20.30 Alba-Asti and Ceva-Capello Chieri and at 21 Union Pinerolo-InVolley Cambiano and Bra-Almese. Classification: Union Pinerolo 20 points; Al month 18; Ceva, Santena 15; They change 13; San Mauro, Capello Chieri 12; Canelli 10; Sangone, Bra 7; Montalto, Alba, Asti 6; Volpiano 0.

In the women’s series D, in group A tomorrow, Saturday 26, at 20.30 at the gymnasium of the Newton high school in via Paleologi, Fortitudo Chivasso, third in the standings, hosts the leaders San Rocco Novara, detached by just two points. Also in group D there will be a challenge at the top, which will see Basso Canavese Calton and Teamvolley Lessona opposing 19, respectively third against second in the ranking. Then, in the same group, at 20.30 the Canavese derby will be played between Canavese Ivrea volley and Samone. Also in the men’s field, in group A, a Canavese derby will be played tomorrow: at 21 Alto Canavese-Montanaro and at the same time Borgofranco volley hosts Ciriè.