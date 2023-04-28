Home » The American consulate in Naples is concerned for the safety of its fellow citizens during the celebrations for the Scudetto
The American consulate in Naples is concerned for the safety of its fellow citizens during the celebrations for the Scudetto

The American consulate in Naples is concerned for the safety of its fellow citizens during the celebrations for the Scudetto

The Napoli football team is very close to winning the Scudetto: it could happen as early as this weekend, but great celebrations have begun in the city for weeks and even greater ones are expected. There are also concerns about the safety of people during these celebrations: the mayor Gaetano Manfredi for example has signed an ordinance with a special “security plan”. However, the precautions of the Municipality were not enough to reassure the United States consulate in Naples, which in view of the next few days has issued a “security alert” for Americans in the city, similar to those used in different circumstances, such as terrorist threats.

The title of the notice is «Security Alert: SSC Napoli’s Potential Victory (“Scudetto”)». It is a decidedly unusual warning for an event of this kind, although justified by concrete situations. In the notice, the consulate invites American citizens to use caution in frequenting areas where many people will gather, “who could become violent and unruly”, and to keep their belongings under control while they are out and about, then suggesting the official channels where looking for information and remembering the numbers to call for assistance.

Approximately 1 million people live within the municipality of Naples, but if we also count the municipalities in the surrounding metropolitan area, the figure reaches over 3 million. Most of these people are Napoli fans, generating a “monopoly” of the team in the area which makes support omnipresent and overflowing, with consequences in some ways positive and in others dangerous, such as on all occasions when hundreds of thousands of people take to the streets at the same time.

– Read also: Naples is already celebrating and preparing to do it for a long time

