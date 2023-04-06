American man admits to breaking off terracotta warriors’ fingers and stealing the most severe one, only to serve 2 years in prison

According to foreign media reports, the 2017 case of the theft of the thumbs of Terracotta Warriors and Horses exhibited in the United States, which has attracted widespread attention at the international level, has the latest progress.

According to court documents filed last week, the American man involved in the case, Michael Rohana, has reached a plea deal with prosecutors and agreed to plead guilty to the charges.Prosecutors dropped the charge of “theft and concealment of museum cultural relics” with a sentence of up to 30 years and replaced it with another charge of “trafficking cultural relics across state lines” with a maximum sentence of 2 years in prison and a fine of $20,000.

According to reports, the man will appear in federal court in Philadelphia on April 17 for sentencing on the charge of “trafficking archaeological resources in interstate commerce,” which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and $20,000.

Michael Rohana broke off the fingers of a terracotta warrior at the Franklin Museum in Philadelphia after a drunken party in 2017, pocketed them and stole them.

He also put his arm around the famous “Cavalryman” statue and took selfies with it, according to charging documents. The case was tried for the first time in 2019. At that time, the man only admitted to being drunk, and the majority of the jury agreed that he was not guilty. However, due to the disagreement of the jury, the local court ruled that the trial was invalid. The case was later postponed for a long time due to the epidemic.