Home » the Americans, double defending champions, eliminated by Sweden in the round of 16
Sports

the Americans, double defending champions, eliminated by Sweden in the round of 16

by admin
the Americans, double defending champions, eliminated by Sweden in the round of 16

American players Lindsey Horan (left) and Alyssa Naeher (right) after their team’s elimination in the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup on August 6, 2023, in Melbourne (Australia). WILLIAM WEST / AFP

Double defending champions, the American players will not go further than the round of 16 of the Football World Cup which takes place in Australia and New Zealand. After a 0-0 draw at the end of regulation time and extra time, Megan Rapinoe’s teammates were eliminated by the Swedish team on penalties (5-4 pens), Sunday August 6 in Melbourne.

The Americans had however dominated the meeting but never managed to deceive the Swedish goalkeeper Zecira Musovic. The Chelsea door postponed everything until the extended penalty shootout, where three American players – including Megan Rapinoe – failed in their attempt.

The first nation in the world ranking of the International Football Federation (FIFA) comes out of a failed competition, where the American players had already come close to elimination after the first group matches. The Swedes, who only managed one shot during the match, will face Japan in the quarter-finals on Friday.

The Netherlands will face Spain in the quarter-finals

For their part, the Netherlands, vice-world champions in 2019, beat South Africa (2-0) in Sydney and will face Spain in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Friday. Effective against the South Africans ranked 54th in the FIFA rankings, the Dutch first opened the scoring thanks to Jill Roord, attentive following a corner badly cleared by the defense (9th). The Paris SG player, four goals since the start of the competition, is also behind the second goal signed Lineth Beerensteyn (68th), who took advantage of a hand error by South African goalkeeper Kaylin Swart to double setting.

See also  Pont Donnas at the great Il Forno holds a quarter

This FIFA Women’s World Cup has already reached record attendance, surpassing the 2015 edition in Canada, FIFA also announced on Sunday. Before the round of 16 between the United States and Sweden in Melbourne, 1,339,331 people had already passed through the turnstiles to get to the stadiums, said the Federation which governs international football.

Read also: All the results of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

The World with AFP

You may also like

Today on TV, a family friendly for Juventus....

Backpack for the winner of the tennis US...

Shanghai Haigang Dominates with 5-0 Victory, Shandong Taishan...

Naples, Osimhen’s agent arrived on retreat. Double scenario:...

One dead after riots by Croatian fans in...

Analyzing Vlatko Andonovski’s Role in the USA’s World...

Tribute to Berlusconi, ‘president always in the heart’...

France Defeats Morocco 4-0 in Quarter-Finals of 2023...

The coup de force of Mathieu Van der...

Canadian Open: Caroline Wozniacki wins comfortably on return...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy