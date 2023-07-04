The Anthill | Mario Vaquerizo criticizes Mónica López after her statements about ‘El hormiguero’: “It is absurd”

04/07/2023 and las 17:47 CEST

Mario Vaquerizo has come out in defense of ‘El hormiguero’ after the statements by the actress Mónica López. The singer and member of the Nancys Rubias was very blunt when it came to criticizing the protagonist of ‘Rapa’ after being asked by Carlos Herrera in COPE: “Well, that actress seems to me a totally absurd girl. I don’t know who she is, what is her name? “.

“She does want to be a politician, let her dedicate herself to politics. Being an actress means entertaining and giving free rein to your acting ability. Don’t get into those messes,” the artist continued on the station.

Subsequently, Vaquerizo considered that these statements by López are a “lack of respect” for ‘El hormiguero’: “It fulfills a mission that is to entertain every day everyone who goes there and the spectators.”

“I have collaborated on ‘El Hormiguero’ for a long time and the other day I was with them. If she has the need to say that, fine. But we also have the need for all artists appreciate a program like ‘El Hormiguero’ that allows us to be able to promote the works”, he sentenced.

It should be remembered that, on June 13, Javier Chamber he attended ‘El hormiguero’ as a guest to promote the premiere of the second season of ‘Rapa’ in Movistar Plus+. The actor went solo to the program despite the fact that he shares the spotlight with Monica Lopezwho revealed the real reason why he was not present that night on set.

In an interview for Ràdio Estel, the renowned actress explained that it was she herself who refused to participate in the Pablo Motos program. “I’m going to say it: you don’t have to go to ‘El hormiguero’. That man whitens fascism and whitens unpresentable people”he stated in reference to the presenter of the Antena 3 format.

