Florence, 1 August 2022 – Un bonus and € 1,000 net. That’s what theAncient Vinaio has decided to give to all employees for the month of August. The owner announced it Tommaso Mazzantiwith a video published on social networks. “I am as excited as a child”, says Tommaso before announcing the bonus that all the staff will find in their August paycheck. “Without you I would never have achieved anything – adds Mister ‘Be careful how he smokes it’ -. This is a small gift to say thank you to you”.

In the video published on Instagram and also on TikTok, Tommaso Mazzanti explains that, given that the € 1,000 net will be given away for the month of August, it is “a holiday incentive“, aimed at everyone, and not just the employees who have been working for years in the many rooms of the Antico Vinaio.” It is an incentive also for the new generation – says Tommaso -. Why theAntico Vinaio is a family. We are united like a big family “. And then the hope:” We will be able to do something great – underlines the owner of Antico Vinaio, who in September will be able to count on 13 points of sale – and not only on a national level, but also on a global level “.

Antico Vinaio, explains Tommaso Mazzanti in the video, has decided to give this bonus to employees not only “to thank all the staff” for what has been achieved so far and to further incentivize it. It is a gift, says the owner, also seen and considered the two years of pandemic of Covid. “We really went through some difficult moments both from a psychological point of view but also from a working point of view. But in the last year we really rolled up our sleeves – says Tommaso Mazzanti with a smile – and we managed to reach some crazy goals. Enough. Enough. think that in the last calendar year we have opened two offices a RomaAn A New Yorkone in San Marco a Firenze. We will open another one at Milano soon and another in a few months in New York. “For all these reasons, therefore, the decision to donate a bonus of € 1,000 to employees.

About ten days ago, Tommaso Mazzanti had published another video on social media, of a completely different character and tone. The owner of the Antico Vinaio said he was exhausted and exhausted by all the heavy criticisms and offenses addressed to him, his family, his premises. For months – he explained himself – “I ended up at the center of comments that are not critical of the work, welcome because they help to improve, but offended to my person, to my family”. “We are who we were 33 years ago and in our work we put the same enthusiasm, the same passion and the same attachment that we have towards our city. For this, I was so upset. It is a stab in the heart to see that almost all comments / offenses are from Florentines. I, who am a real Florentine, with a lily and David tattooed on my shoulders, are insulted by people of my land. “So explained in the video Tommaso Mazzanti de l’Antico Vinaio.