STRADELLA

Lots of grafts to restart with momentum, targeting the return to the First category, greeted after 7 consecutive seasons. The Apos Stradella gathered at the Scirea stadium for a first approach in view of the new season. «We are convinced that we have set up a very competitive squad for the Second League tournament. The workforce is already well equipped, but if some market opportunities arise, we could evaluate them. I want to underline that the arrival of Mr. Bernini has brought a lot of enthusiasm », explains the manager Gianni Baldini.

In the post relegation relaunch, the Giallonera team entrusted the technical guide to Didi Bernini, a stradellino, who at Apos finds many players already trained in the previous experience with Broni. The flagships of the transfer campaign are the two forwards, Limone and Leonello, both with backgrounds in higher categories. The other new arrivals come largely from Broni, a company that closed its doors after the merger with Varzi, which gave birth to the Oltrepo. There are also numerous confirmations from the historic Apos group, which wants revenge after a disappointing season. The meeting of the stradellino team is scheduled for August 22 at the Scirea stadium.

Here is the rose. Goalkeepers: Nicolò Celori (from Broni), Antonio Senatore (from Broni), Adrian Tonalini. Defenders: Diego Biani, Federico Bruschi (from Broni), Anass Dalil, Luca Folcato (from Broni), Davide Guasconi (from Broni), Filippo Levelli, Lorenzo Losio, Pietro Pastorelli, Dario Savi. Midfielders: Marco Furbinelli, Riccardo Guarnaschelli, Federico Meraldi, Matteo Vanzini (from Broni), Matteo Vercesi (from Broni), Matteo Zambianchi. Forwards: Davide Leonello (from Broni), Gianluca Limone (from Rivanazzanese), Giovanni Sozzi, Edoardo Zaga. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI