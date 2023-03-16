“Eternal flame in our hearts”. A few years ago, Roma fans remembered the former Giallorossi striker with this banner Julian Taccolawho died very young in the distant March 16, 1969. A tragedy that took place in the changing rooms of the Cagliari stadium, which sadly marked the world of football. It was not only a sports drama, but more importantly a family drama. “A tremendous page in the history of football, for him and for us in the family, me and the two children, left alone and in financial difficulties“, he has been complaining for years Marzia NanniperiTaccola’s widow.

Since 1969 “we’ve been asking why he died and no one answers”

From 1969 to today, in all these 54 years, Nanniperi has been asking for justice because it reiterates that the “truth” is still not known. Since then “we’ve been asking because he died and no one gave us answers” and has been claiming for decades compensation and an annuity from Roma. Giuliano Taccola died at the age of 25, his widow was 23 at the time and was the mother of their two children aged 6 and 4. In a long letter to the press Marzia Nannipieri reconstructs the story, the pressures received not to talk about it with the mass media, the inconsistencies and omissions, the doubts, the documents of the affair kept secret for 25 years.

“Giuliano’s death was premature and violent, but not a fatality”

He points out that in any case “homicides are not time-barred”. “Giuliano’s memory is honored respecting his family not destroying it with prejudicesdiscrimination and humiliation”, he also writes recalling “the premature, absurd and violent death of Giuliano, not a fatality but caused by untreated bronchopneumonia for more than 15 days and an injection given by the AS Roma team doctor to eliminate non-antibiotic fatigue and fever, as had been specified to my husband.”

“They put up an impenetrable rubber wall”

“It is truly scandalous and aberrant that no one I have contacted has ever verified all of this in 54 years – adds Marzia Nannipieri -. All laws have been violated, the right to health“, there were “wrongful death, obstruction of justice, false signatures for filing and misdirections, secrets, lies and silence who have erected an impenetrable rubber wall”.

The annuity “that never arrived” from Rome

Taccola’s widow claims to be entitled to an annuity from Rome since her husband died for work reasons “which never arrived”, but “As Roma spa has included it in the balance sheet items since 1969, taking advantage of tax benefits for 54 years as shown in Lega Calcio”. However, reporting a conversation with a manager she had in the past, Marzia Nannipieri claims that she was told that “until the court decides, I won’t give you even a cent”. Instead now “for the first time in 54 years I have received from the current presidents of As Roma New Year’s greetings accompanied by a box of six chocolates“.

“I have never asked for subsidies or almsgiving, but only the truth”

“I have never asked for subsidies and almsgiving, but only the truthjustice and acquired rights as every Italian citizen has the right in a civil and democratic state”, said Nannipieri. The widow added that she had “informed the case and the situation of the family the current premier Giorgia Meloni so that the voice of the victims can be heard at least once, with the hope of receiving an adequate response to this painful and dramatic story”.