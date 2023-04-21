Home » The appeal of Lukaku (Inter) rejected, the player will be well suspended against Juve
Sports

The appeal of Lukaku (Inter) rejected, the player will be well suspended against Juve

by admin
The appeal of Lukaku (Inter) rejected, the player will be well suspended against Juve

Qualified in the semi-finals of the Champions League after qualifying against Benfica (2-0, 3-3), Inter will not approach their next match in the best conditions. Opposed to Juventus in the semi-final return of the Italian Cup on Wednesday (9 p.m.), Simone Inzaghi’s men will be deprived of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker had been excluded during the first leg (1-1). The reason ? A celebration where he pointed his finger to his mouth in front of the Turin stand, and received a second yellow card. He had been the target of racist cries during the meeting.

The appeal rejected, the club reacts

The player had launched an appeal procedure with the court of the Italian Federation to cancel the sanction, but the body refused. In a press releaseInter assured “renew his support for his player and express his dissatisfaction by noting that the victim has become the only culprit”.

Before this deadline, the club will travel to Empoli (14th), this Sunday (12:30 p.m.), and will try to steal fifth place from its Milanese rival.

See also  End of season for Maxime Roos (Roanne), victim of a ruptured Achilles tendon

You may also like

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund against Eintracht Frankfurt in the...

Mercedes reorganisation sees James Allison return as technical...

That’s why Jalen Hurts is worth so much...

Leah Williamson: Why are so many women footballers...

Tuchel confidant Barry becomes assistant coach at Bayern

Leanne Crichton column: First domestic women’s games at...

2nd Bundesliga: Fans gather before the Hamburg city...

They say Draymond has a story, so do...

The CEO Raeto Raffainer has to go

Inzaghi away from the front door? Leão and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy