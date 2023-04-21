The appeal of Lukaku (Inter) rejected, the player will be well suspended against Juve

Qualified in the semi-finals of the Champions League after qualifying against Benfica (2-0, 3-3), Inter will not approach their next match in the best conditions. Opposed to Juventus in the semi-final return of the Italian Cup on Wednesday (9 p.m.), Simone Inzaghi’s men will be deprived of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker had been excluded during the first leg (1-1). The reason ? A celebration where he pointed his finger to his mouth in front of the Turin stand, and received a second yellow card. He had been the target of racist cries during the meeting.
The appeal rejected, the club reacts
The player had launched an appeal procedure with the court of the Italian Federation to cancel the sanction, but the body refused. In a press releaseInter assured “renew his support for his player and express his dissatisfaction by noting that the victim has become the only culprit”.
Before this deadline, the club will travel to Empoli (14th), this Sunday (12:30 p.m.), and will try to steal fifth place from its Milanese rival.