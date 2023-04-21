The appeal of Lukaku (Inter) rejected, the player will be well suspended against Juve

Qualified in the semi-finals of the Champions League after qualifying against Benfica (2-0, 3-3), Inter will not approach their next match in the best conditions. Opposed to Juventus in the semi-final return of the Italian Cup on Wednesday (9 p.m.), Simone Inzaghi’s men will be deprived of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker had been excluded during the first leg (1-1). The reason ? A celebration where he pointed his finger to his mouth in front of the Turin stand, and received a second yellow card. He had been the target of racist cries during the meeting.