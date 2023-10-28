The Apple event on October 30-31 will be the Big Bang of the M3 processors

The Apple event entitled Scary Fast on Tuesday 30 October (at 5pm Pacific time (corresponding toone in the morning of October 31st Italian) will have Macs with M3 processors at its core. Not a single version of the chip, as we thought until a few days ago, my near family intera: M3, M3 Pro ed M3 Max. The assumption comes from information gathered from several usually reliable sources, such as Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman and analyst Ming Chi Kuo.

At the center will be the MacBook Pro

Both Gurman and Kuo, in fact, explicitly tell us that the presentation will focus on Macs and not just on the update of the iMac M3, which has been talked about for months, perhaps seasoned with some announcements related to the iPad world.

And among Macs, most of the presentation will be dedicated to MacBook Pros in all their variants: 13″, 14″ and 16″. This suggests that the M3 will be announced in all three major versions. Stating that the focus of the event will be MacBook Pros, both Gurman and Kuo fyear a step behind their predictions from a few days ago.

While it is true that both had repeatedly confirmed that the processors were being tested (Gurman had even provided details on the code names of the Macs with the M3 processors), both they had said there would be no MacBook Pro M3 by the end of the year. Kuo had been categorical about it. Mark Gurman had even gone so far as to predict the launch of MacBook Pros with an M3 processor for mid-2024.

The risk of low availability

Gurman does not tell us what led him to set the launch of the MacBook Pro with M3 so far ahead, the Chinese analyst instead clarifies, stating that the prediction on the postponement of the MacBook Pro M3 to 2024 was born from the belief that the low yield of the factories from which these processors come would have advised against their introduction at the end of 2023.

According to some sources, M3 processors are currently leaving the production lines with a very limited yield. Let’s start with only 55% of processors deemed adequate to the quality standards required by Apple.

If Apple has changed its mind – considers Kuo – it is due to the fact that the M2 processor represents only a modest upgrade compared to the M1 processor and Apple, on the other hand, urgently needs faster machines.

«For this reason, the MacBook Pro with M3 processor will be available in limited quantities – Kuo comments – if sales are high there will be will be to wait to have a car with this component.” If they do poorly, Apple will have to launch a new MacBook Pro with a new design in 2025, while it is still evaluating the possible introduction of a budget MacBook in 2024.

What will the new processors be like?

But what will the new processors be like? In recent months there was talk of a basic Apple M3 with 8 CPU calculation cores and 10 GPU graphics cores. This could be the processor in the 13” MacBook Pro and updated iMacs.

M3 Pro should deliver 4 more CPU computing cores (12 or 14) and double the graphics cores. Currently MacBook Pro with M2 Max chip can be had with unified RAM of 32GB, 64GB and 96GB, so for the M3 Max it is reasonable to expect larger RAM allocations.

M3 Max should deliver 16 CPU e 32 o 40 GPU.

Great emphasis should be given to the graphic component.

What will the new Macs with Apple Silicon M3 chips be like?

E what new things could we expect from Macs? Analysts and deep throats say little or nothing about it. Only Gurman mentions the iMac M3, stating that it will be identical to the model currently on the market and that the only new feature will be the processor.

It’s worth asking, at least in relation to the iMac, which processor are we talking about. In recent days, in fact, Gurman had said he was sure that the CPU will be the M3, but from Japan Macotakara, who gets it right every now and then, said that the new iMac could have a processor M2 e M2 Pro, Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 support. The M3 processor (perhaps in the Pro version) could be reserved for the “mega iMac” with a 32″ screen which should arrive next year.

From a design point of view we go so far as to hypothesize that some news could arrive for MacBook Pro 13″. This laptop has stylistic canons and technical contents that are years old. In fact, it still has the same design as the model that was launched with Touch Bar in 2016, seven years ago, while all the rest of the Mac laptops have changed.

Apple could (and should) getting rid of both the Touch Bar and wide bezels and introducing Magsafe 3 alongside the M3 processor.

Confirmations of the rumors

There are no confirmations on these rumors unless we want to consider a Weibo image (above) which should depict a Mac box as confirmation. However, we can read some clues. The first is the poster image of the event that changes and transforms from an apple to the macOS Finder logo. From this we will have to deduce that in the center there will be some Macs.

Il “claim”, Scary Fast in Italian it’s obviously scary fast be a reminder of the time of year where the event is held (October 30th is the day before October 31st, Halloween), and to the performance of what will be introduced. Evidently Apple will bet all its cards on the performance of the processors and we know that the M3 should be characterized by performance far superior to that of the M2.

Finally, clues that we will see MacBook Pros and iMacs there we can find within the delivery times of the current machines which went from a couple of days to two weeks, if not a month. The increase in delivery times is not a guarantee that new models are about to arrive but it certainly raises strong suspicions.

