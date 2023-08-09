Home » The appointment with Club Cross is back in Punta Braccetto
The appointment with Club Cross is back in Punta Braccetto

All ready for2023 edition of Randello Crossscheduled for next August 19th.

Successfully archived the Marathon at the Philippides, l’Asd No al Doping Ragusa is ready for Club Cross which, over the years, has earned a large space in the regional calendar, being moreover ninth round of the Iblei Grand Prix.

The race will take place starting from the late afternoon, to allow runners to enjoy milder temperatures, the Club Cross is divided into a course of 10 km with departure and arrival at Punta Braccetto, at the “La Sirena” bar, to then develop through the narrow streets of the characteristic Ragusan village but also the forest area of ​​Randello. A race halfway between cross and short trail, which over the years (this is its seventh edition) has always been able to gather many participants. The event is included in the Saracen Week which will bring many events not only sporting to Punta Braccetto.

The start of the race will be given at 18:30. At 18:00 it will be the turn of the participants of the Walktrail, also over 10 km. The cost of registration is just 10 euros for the competitive event, 5 for the non-competitive event. Entries must be made by August 16, note that there will be the possibility to register on the spot. Prizes for the first 3 overall and in the category for both sexes. We thank the Municipality of Ragusa, the Territorial Uisp, the Pro Punta Braccetto Association and all the sponsors starting with Carmelo Gulino Healthcare services, Bio Vivai, Seeds and Albani OP

