The appointment with “Gymnastics Party, Rimini Summer Edition National Finals” is back – Sport Marketing News

Dal 23 June to 2 July at the Rimini Fair become “Ginnastica in Festa, National Finals Summer Edition”, event organized by Esatour Sport Events and ASD Pesaro Gym 2019, in collaboration with the Italian Gymnastics Federation (FGI). Athletes, companies, exhibitors and enthusiasts will gather in the Rimini exhibition center of the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) to attend the only event dedicated to the blue gymnastic movement.
There will be 6 pavilions which will host over 25 competition fields overall. To date there are over 24,500 race registrations for an effective total of over 17,000 participants. Most of the FGI affiliates are involved. THE judgethose present at the event will be 400in addition to the staff of the Organizing Committee and the FGI staff.
The general program includes:
Silver National Finals
Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Silver Individual Championship
Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Silver Individual Championship
Rhythmic Gymnastics Silver Individual Championship
Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Serie D Championship
Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Serie D Championship
Series D Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship
Rhythmic Gymnastics Silver Overall Championship
Women’s Synchro Championship
Parkour
Gold Individual Championship
Gold team championship
Aerial Acrobatic Festival
Gymnastics for Everyone
Italian Cup
Competitive Syncrogym
Competitive Promogym Individual and Team
Master Challenger
National Gymnaestrada
Trofeo Golden Age
Gymplaying
Pre competitive
Ropeskipping
TeamGym
Silver National Championship
Experimental activity Acrobatic gymnastics
Silver Seasons Cup