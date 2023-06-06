The appointment with “Gymnastics Party, Rimini Summer Edition National Finals” is back – Sport Marketing News

Dal 23 June to 2 July at the Rimini Fair become “Ginnastica in Festa, National Finals Summer Edition”, event organized by Esatour Sport Events and ASD Pesaro Gym 2019, in collaboration with the Italian Gymnastics Federation (FGI). Athletes, companies, exhibitors and enthusiasts will gather in the Rimini exhibition center of the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) to attend the only event dedicated to the blue gymnastic movement.

There will be 6 pavilions which will host over 25 competition fields overall. To date there are over 24,500 race registrations for an effective total of over 17,000 participants. Most of the FGI affiliates are involved. THE judgethose present at the event will be 400in addition to the staff of the Organizing Committee and the FGI staff.

The general program includes:

Silver National Finals

Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Silver Individual Championship

Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Silver Individual Championship

Rhythmic Gymnastics Silver Individual Championship

Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Serie D Championship

Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Serie D Championship

Series D Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship

Rhythmic Gymnastics Silver Overall Championship

Women’s Synchro Championship

Parkour

Gold Individual Championship

Gold team championship

Aerial Acrobatic Festival

Gymnastics for Everyone

Italian Cup

Competitive Syncrogym

Competitive Promogym Individual and Team

Master Challenger

National Gymnaestrada

Trofeo Golden Age

Gymplaying

Pre competitive

Ropeskipping

TeamGym

Silver National Championship

Experimental activity Acrobatic gymnastics

Silver Seasons Cup