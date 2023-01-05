Two points, a victory, the one that was needed, with a crescendo finish and restart tests. Udine, at Coach Finetti’s first as head coach after Boniciolli’s sacking, wins at San Severo 69-61. He does it in pain, as is normal for a team undergoing reconstruction, seeing the witches but pulling his claws out in the final with good news from Gentile, Monaldi, especially Gaspardo, the two Americans and team spirit. With a 27-year-old coach on the bench, the most important thing.

Monaldi, Briscoe, Gentile, Esposito and Cusin is the first quintet chosen “independently” by the promoted coach Finetti. The Old Wild West seems different from the last first quarters: defense, grit, more order with Monaldi, and speed. Gentile scores thanks to an obvious physical advantage over any opponent in front of him.

For the middle of the fourth quarter, the Friulian team plays in order, then it’s the Apulians who have the right weapons to frighten Antonutti and his companions, as we know from the other league and the Super Cup. San Severo puts the greatest organization and intensity on the plate: 18-17 at the end of the first quarter with Gaspardo who enters however is from a couple of good signals.

The Apu 2.0 team mechanisms are still missing after the New Year’s revolution, but after a period of disorientation between the two quarters, with Gentile back on the pitch the ball returns to the Friulians. Yes, with Gentile it’s a nice ride. He creates baskets out of nowhere, makes assists in bursts. He will be in 50 percent condition, hands down, but already so as far as he can handle.

The understanding with Briscoe would be perfect if it weren’t for the American’s too many turnovers. Already the turnovers: 13 in a time for Finetti’s boys who on this front are in dangerous continuity with his predecessor on the bench.

Long interval: 31-26, with Udine making itself felt from below and benefiting from the low percentages from outside the Apulians. That when they adjust their aim they put their nose back forward. This is not just a game, the impression is another crossroads of the Apu season. Hammer from three San Severo with Tortù, just back with the yellow and blacks and immediately on fire and Fabi.

It’s the toughest moment of Udine’s game, which tries to regroup but has to do it against a well-organized opponent. The worst thing. The handful of Sector D fans who arrived from Friuli trembled. Sherrill and then Briscoe (826 points at the end) roar, Monaldi starts to mesh. A three-point “post” from Antonutti’s corner is less comforting than the 50-49 with which the boys from the West lead 10′ from the end.

Let’s start once again. In the trenches. Here are five points from Isaiah and a stellar block from Gaspardo, but San Severo doesn’t give up an inch. Finetti rides Monaldi and Gentile, yet Daniels roars from below. It goes point to point.

The stakes are very heavy. But the Apu defends well, like in the old days. Pellegrino devours a basket, Gentile instead makes one like a champion, then Monaldi, after arguing with the basket throughout the game, scores a deadly triple, after having missed one, for 65-58 with 2’25”.

It is the basket of the match, because the Apu keeps his hands tight on the handlebars of a very heavy victory. Much more than what the final score and beaten opponent say. —

