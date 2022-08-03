UDINE. The Apu Old Wild West championship will start from Ferrara. The National Basketball League yesterday offered an appetizer of the complete A2 menu, formalizing the program of the first day. The bianconeri will make their debut on Sunday 2 October at the Bondi Arena against Kleb Basket Ferrara, who will be opponents of APU as early as September 14 at Carnera on the second day of the Supercoppa qualifying phase.

FIRST COMMENT

Starting the regular season in Ferrara will arouse particular emotions to the technical director of APU Alberto Martelossi, who has coached the Este team for several seasons. «For me it’s a suggestive start and I’m happy for two other reasons too: the first is that I always prefer to play the first league championship away, the second is that we will challenge a team with a knife between our teeth. It will be a challenging match, that’s fine ».

THE OPPONENT

Ferrara returns to be part of the same league round as APU after three years. The Emilian team in recent years has maintained good levels, always closing the regular season in fifth place and reaching the play-off semifinal in 2020-’21.

This summer, however, the Este company has reduced the budget for the market and seems destined for a second tier tournament.

The coach is always Spiro Leka, in the roster we find the former Apu Amici and Jerkovic and the gradese Bellan, the Americans are the guard Andy Cleaves and the pivot Andrew Smith. The AJ Pacher group, who arrived in Trieste, DeMario Mayfield, who moved to Turin and the former Udinese Agustin Fabi, hired by San Severo, greeted the group.

The play Alessandro Panni is also out, near Fortitudo Bologna.

PREVIOUS

The Bondi Arena is a taboo field for the Apu Old Wild West, which have always been defeated in their last three away games to Ferrara.

The only Udinese victory dates back to the 2016-’17 season, the first in A2, with Lino Lardo on the bench: he finished 65-69 with 22 points from Stan Okoye and 14 from Mauro Pinton. Today, Wednesday 3 August, the National Basketball League will churn out the rest of the calendar and the APU will know the name of the first opponent at Carnera, the dates of the derbies and the challenges against the most accredited rivals in the Girone Rosso.