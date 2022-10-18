UDINE. ‘Apu Old Wild West continues to win, even with only one American, and prepares for the first head-to-head of the season. Waiting for the face to face between Udine and Cento, we see the strengths and weaknesses of the Apu seen at work in Chiusi.

Warm hands

After 48% of the match against San Severo, the bianconeri shooters showed off another high percentage performance in the triples: 44% of the team, with the Mussini-Sherrill duo totaling 8 bombs out of 14.

This time, however, the internal game also worked and Udine went from 37% of the previous round to 59% on Sunday evening. Thanks to good ball circulation (18 team assists) and mechanisms that improve week by week.

Deep roster

When the stars go out, many teams go into trouble. The Old Wild West instead keeps the course thanks to the thousand solutions available to coach Boniciolli.

With Briscoe still in the pits and the two players dropped from Serie A in the shade (10 points paired for Gaspardo and Mian), it was once again Sherrill and Mussini who unraveled the situation, supported by an Antonutti in the evening of grace and by the usual very concrete Esposito.

Specifically, 37 points were scored by the second quintet, a term that well describes the APU substitutes, all five on the field together already in the second half of the first quarter. In the end they played 91 minutes out of 200, testifying to the fact that in this team there are no “benches”, but 10 (11 with Briscoe) potential “starters” using football jargon.

To be reviewed

Udine continues to concede too many second shots to its opponents (10 attack rebounds for Chiusi) and is constantly in double figures under the heading “turnovers”: 11 Sunday in Tuscany, of which 8 at first very bad.

Also for this reason we are waiting for more convincing tests to judge the real consistency of the APU, which against teams like Chiusi (clearly weakened compared to last year) wins without getting too anxious, tapping the accelerator from time to time. We say this mindful of what happened last season at the moment of truth, in a tournament full of low-level opponents.

Towards one hundred

On Saturday the bar is raised, the Emilians are not a flash in the pan but a solid and ambitious team.

The presale for the challenge at the top of the Red group has already started, tickets on sale on the Vivaticket website and in authorized resellers in the province of Udine. Prices range from 15 euros for the curves (12 reduced) to 45 euros for the gold parterre (35 reduced).