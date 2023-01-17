One step forward and one step back. The Apu 2.0 has not managed to change gears, and now has to deal with reality, which means a tortuous path between now and the end of the season and another probable tweak to the roster to be carefully pondered.

EVEREST

The time has not yet come to throw in the towel, but it is clear that the run-up to promotion is steeply uphill. Direct clashes are a sentence both numerically and psychologically. Let’s start from this last point: how can a group that has lost all the games with the first five of its group think of Serie A, plus the quarter-finals of the Cup with the first of the Green group? From a numerical point of view it is even more difficult.

Nine days from the end of the first phase, access to the Blue group now seems obvious, unless a streak of victories arrives with a series of external shots on very hard pitches. The Blue group would mean play-offs with home factor in favor only in the first round, to be fine.

RETOUCHING

Sunday’s race in Cento reaffirmed some obvious limitations of the current APU. Great suffering on the rebound, poor circulation of the ball, cold hands when shooting from outside. By regulation there is still a round to be fired on the market, but it is not easy to find the right target. A long American is needed to give solidity to the paint.

Assuming that the right name is found (a player who has already been approved or from the community), it is necessary to decide who to cut, and here comes the paradox: the long bench of the Apu is a short blanket. By cutting Sherrill, one would be left without three-point specialists, after Mussini and Mian have already left. If, on the other hand, Cusin cuts, he is left with three foreigners and one should take a seat in the stands: not exactly the best in a dressing room that doesn’t seem to be the portrait of happiness.

MENTALITY’

Isaiah Briscoe deserves a separate chapter. A player with an excellent technique, he is on the podium in numerous individual classifications: evaluation, points scored, fouls suffered, steals, two-point percentage.

In Cento, in the second half, he almost repeated the first leg with baskets, and here is the point. Having said that playing one against five doesn’t get you far, it would be appropriate to light the fire before the match is compromised: in Emilia Romagna 7 points in the first half and 17 in the second half with 16 points to recover.

A change of mentality is also needed in the attitude: it is unforgivable to hire a coach after having reopened the games at -5 mocking the home curve. It had already happened in Rimini in the first round, these are not the attitudes of a champion.