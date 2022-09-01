A return to the past is expected for the Apu Old Wild West on TV. With the sports halls once again open to 100% after two seasons of limitations for Covid, the Juventus club has decided to make a U-turn: stop to live home games, it deals with the National Basketball League to broadcast live the matches in away from home.

THE SCENARIOS

The decision not to broadcast live matches at home is soon explained: now that the Carnera is open again in all its capacity, the box office receipts must be absolutely safeguarded. For this reason, the Apu executives have decided to return to the habits of the pre-pandemic period, meeting the fans.

The company is negotiating with Lnp to obtain the ok about the live broadcast, on Udinese TV frequencies, of the matches away from Friuli. The dialogue between the parties is fluid and in the Juventus rooms there is optimism about the happy outcome of the negotiation, testifying to the fact that the differences of the past have been definitively resolved.

In the 2020/21 season the story of the television rights of the league matches had even ended in court, with the APU attacking the LNP, which with ad hoc legislation limited the exercise of audiovisual rights with the clear intention of developing LnpPass project (broadcasting the A2 and B races in live streaming, upon subscription to a subscription) on its website.

THE CARNERA REOPENS

More than two months after the very bitter play-off final lost against Verona, the Rizzi sports hall is once again hosting great basketball. Tomorrow, in fact, the 6th edition of the Pajetta Memorial kicks off with the semi-finals Venice-Turin (at 6.15 pm) and Udine-Trieste (8.45 pm).

With a single day ticket, you can witness both challenges: the presale is proceeding quite well, as 700 tickets have been issued so far.

This weekend’s quadrangular and subsequent Supercoppa engagements, including the derby with Cividale, should give further impetus to the Juventus season ticket campaign, which so far has led to the signing of around 1200 cards.

Having reached and exceeded the quadruple figure, now we are aiming for the goal of 2000 subscriptions. We remind you that both the pre-sale of tickets for the Memorial Pajetta and the sale of season tickets are active on the Vivaticket website and in the eleven authorized resellers in the province of Udine.