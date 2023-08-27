The Apu Old Wild West Udine prevails in the scrimmage against Oakland University

Good test for the Apu Old Wild West Udine at the PalaCarnera against Oakland University, a USA college team that plays in Division I. The scrimmage behind closed doors, which ended 66-56, served to test the team’s condition at the end of the summer retreat took place in Tarvisio. She did not take part in the Iris Ikangi race as a precaution. At the opening of the first quarter coach Adriano Vertremati lined up Monaldi, Clark, Alibegovic, Gaspardo and Delia in the quintet.

The first basket of the match is from Oakland University signed by Townsend who scores a point from the foul line (1/2 after the foul suffered by Gaspardo). Mirza Alibegovic moves the scoreboard for APU Old Wild West Udine with a three-point basket, followed by 2 points from Gaspardo’s corner at the end of a great team action. The Udinese extension continues, double assists from Clark first for Gaspardo then for Delia who sign the +8 for the bianconeri (9-1). Oakland responds by signing the first two points from the field relying on Townsend himself (9-3). Arletti also unlocks for Udine with the average basket that keeps the collegiate players at a distance (11-3), then from the line, Delia gives the APU the maximum advantage on (12-3). Like a bolt from the blue comes the bomb from Lampman who came off the bench in the last minute to halve the disadvantage for Oakland University (12-6). Gaspardo from the line finally sets the score for the first quarter which ends with the result of (13-6). Udine restarts and opens the second quarter with a penetration to the winning iron by Caroti who signs up for the evening’s scoreboard (15-6) to which the usual Townsend replies by signing the fifth point of his game (15-8). Bomb by Clark who gives the black and whites the new maximum lead (18-8), immediately shortened by Oakland with a three-point shot by Watts (18-11). Great steal by Clark who snatches the ball from the hands of the American point guard, flies on the counterattack, scores, is fouled and completes the three-point play from the line that brings the score to 21-11. Oakland is back on -6 first with the basket by Naivalurua (21-13) and then with the powerful dunk by Townsend (21-15). Watts supports Oakland’s -5 on the counterattack. Partial of 6-0. (21-17) Arletti closes the partial by signing a basket on the break following an assist from Mirza Alibegovic (23-17). Watts makes a 2/2 free throw bringing his scoreboard to 7 points (23-19). Naivalurua brings his team to -2 (23-21) but Alibegovic sends Oakland back to -5 with a 3/3 free throw. (26-21). Third point of the match for Da Ros who leans on the iron from the center of the area (28-21). Clark signs the eighth point of his game with a reverse on the scoreboard which is worth +9 for the black and whites. (30-21). Again a double-digit advantage for Udine which moves to +11 with two free throws signed by Diego Monaldi (32-21). Euro-step by Da Ros which brings the score to 34-21, Oakland responds immediately with a basket by Gohlke (34-22). Clark closes the first half with a score of 36-24 with a 2-point buzzer beater that brings his scoreboard to 10 points.

The third quarter opens with 4 points in a row from Delia (40-24) to which Neivalurua responds with the same coin, bringing the score to 40-28. Three-point play by Da Ros (43-28) to which Oakland’s driver Neivalurua still responds in this phase of the game. 43-30 and tenth point for the American number 12. Clark on the counterattack brings Udine back to +15 before the timeout requested by coach Kampe (45-30). Triple with a foul for Gohlke who scores from three points and is fouled by Arletti; however, he does not complete the 4-point game (45-33). Gaspardo’s mistake on the counterattack, Price takes advantage of it and goes to the line scoring both free throws (45-35). Monaldi’s bomb that pushes Udine up +13, Gohlke replies again from behind the arc (48-38). Again Price in line and this time is perfect (48-40). Third personal foul by Monaldi who sends Cole to the line. However, the number 10 from Oakland misses both free throws. Alibegovic closes the third quarter with a triple of 51-40. Da Ros shoulders to the basket opens the dance of the 4th quarter (53-40) followed by Clark’s 1 on 2 with free throws (54-40). 1 of 2 also for Townsend on free throws which brings the score to 54-41. Three bombs in a row, first Gohlke, then Alibegovic to which the number 3 of Oakland University answers again. Gohlke’s hot hand from behind the arc keeps the American team in the running. 15 points with 5 triples for him tonight. (57-47) The Da Ros-Arletti axis produces 4 points for Udine, interspersed with points number 11 and 12 from Naivalurua (61-49). Again Da Ros from the center of the area brings the APU up +14 (63-49). Oakland University still dragged by Gohlke’s triples, for the number 3 the points are 20 (63-52). Arletti first cancels Watts’ support on the scoreboard and then puts the tenth point of his game on the scoresheet from behind the arc. First Watts and then Townsend make the score 66-56.

APU OLD WILD WEST UDINE – OAKLAND UNIVERSITY 66-56 (12-6; 36-24; 51-40; 66-56)

APU OLD WILD WEST UDINE: Zomero NE, Vedovato, Clark 13, Alibegovic 12, Caroti 2, Arletti 11, Gaspardo 5, Delia 7, Dabo NE, Da Ros 11, Monaldi 5. All. Adriano Vertemati.

OAKLAND UNIVERSITY: Watts 8, Rogers, Conway, Gohlke 18, Townsend 10, Salomon, Jones, Cole, Lampman 4, Naivalurua 12, Price 4, Polk. All. Greg Kampe.

(Lodolo photo)

