UDINE. The last game before Christmas brings peace back, but not the word, at Apu Old Wild West. The press blackout, in fact, continues despite the refreshing victory against Ferrara.

The only words recorded at the end of the match were those of the president Alessandro Pedone (wearing a showy Christmas sweater), who after 40′ wanted to grab the microphone and greet the audience. «This success is a nice Christmas present but it is only the first step. We continue to work, there is a long journey ahead of us».

The president of the Apu, Alessandro Pedone

Another gift is coming from the market with a brand new point guard. The boys in Sector D also saved their breath, as they watched the match from the West curve without singing chants for three quarters of the match. A silent strike accompanied by a banner: “Honor those who pay you, respect those who follow you”.

At the end of the game, the Apu greets the fans: Mian and Mussi recognize each other in civilian clothes, close to farewell (photo Petrussi)

The invitation, according to the performance shown on the field against Ferrara, seems to have been accepted by the team, which appeared revitalized after last month’s dull performances.

Today, Friday 23 December, for the Apu, a de-fatiguing workout and then two days of rest to coincide with Christmas. Then he will resume with training in view of the quarter-final of the Italian Cup on Thursday 29 December in Desio against Cantù.

As for the standings in the Red group, Udine remains in fourth place, -4 from the leading trio, given that on 22 December Cento conquered the PalaDozza by beating Fortitudo 82-73 with 34 points and 8/12 from three a wild Tomassini.

In the Green group, coach Ciani smiles, Turin takes the field of the Stella Azzurra 93-82 and strengthens its fourth place despite the -3 penalty. Latina beats Casale 93-86, Agrigento wins the Sicilian derby by overcoming Trapani 76-61. —

