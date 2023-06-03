The Arena | Verona, many confirmations between sponsors and staff

Team that relegate does not change, at Verona. According to L’Arena on newsstands today, Scaligera should also be able to count on the main sponsor Tezenis next season – only the official status would be missing – in a summer marked by continuity. Confirmations in sight, in fact, also for GM Frosini and for coach Ramagli. The issue related to the roster is more complex: Liam Udom will remain, while an “evaluation” will be carried out on Giovanni Pini. On the “desired” list Penna and Tomassini, best Italian of the A2 season, while the dream is to confirm Karvel Anderson. In case of permanence, the American would be offered the captaincy writes the newspaper.