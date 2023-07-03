The Argentine Lertora and the Brazilian Sanvezzo give victory to Querétaro against Santos

Mexico City 07/03/2023 at 06:02 CEST

After an unexciting first half, Santos took control of the match

For its part, Toluca equalized without goals against Necaxa

The Argentine Federico Lertora and the Brazilian Camilo Sanvezzo scored this Sunday in Querétaro’s 0-2 win over Santos Laguna on the first day of the Apertura 2023 tournament of Mexican soccer.

The first half of the duel offered a slow pacewith many people in the midfield, which caused few emotions on the goals.

The only option was generated by the Colombian Harold Preciado in a one-on-one that was covered by goalkeeper Guillermo Alison.

In the second half Santos took controlhad more possession, although it was difficult for him to create danger.

the uruguayan Pablo Repetto, coach of the local team, tried to give variations to his offense with the entry of the Colombian Duván Vergara, who arrived as a reinforcement for this contest, but the man born in Córdoba had a hard time adapting to the rhythm of the team.

Despite being outclassed, Querétaro lived his best moment at the end of the game. At minute 80 Marco García took a corner kick that Lartora finished off with a header in the center of the area directly into the upper left corner of the goal to celebrate the 0-1.

In stoppage time, Brazilian Camilo Sanvezzo took a direct shot into the right corner of the goal to seal the 0-2.

Earlier, in another party, Toluca equalized without goals against Necaxa in a game with few scoring opportunities.

The first day of the Opening 2023 began last Friday with Juarez FC’s 1-2 victory on their visit to América at the Azteca Stadium. The goals for Juárez were from the Spanish Aitor García and Ángel Zapata, while the Argentine Leonardo Suárez scored for the Águilas.

Pumas UNAM beat Tijuana 2-3 with goals from Ulises Rivas and Argentines Jun Ignacio Dinenno, from penalties, and Eduardo Salvio. Fernando Madrigal and Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez scored for Xolos.

also on friday Mazatlán FC and Pachuca matched 1-1. The Venezuelan Eduard Bello celebrated with the local, and the visitor did the same through the Argentine Lucas Di Yorio.

Saturday San Luis drew 1-1 with Rayados del Monterreythe same marker offered by the champion Tigres UANL and Puebla.

The Saturday day ended with the triumph of Atlas 2-0 over Cruz Azul.

The first date of the Opening 2023 will conclude this Monday with the clash between León and Guadalajara.

