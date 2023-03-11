Of Sports editorial team

The curtain in the first half of the match: Lukaku thought he was going to take the first penalty awarded to the Nerazzurri, but Lautaro takes the ball. And the Belgian displaced asks for explanations from the bench

Inter losing 2-1 against Spezia scores only from a penalty: Lukaku scores it, a few minutes from the final whistle. But in the first half, still at 0-0, the nerazzurri received another penalty, missed by Lautaro. Why did the Argentine throw it? Why didn’t Lukaku, infallible in his career with Inter from 11 meters, show up on the spot? A question that many fans have asked themselves, and it seems even Lukaku himself.

We are at 13′ of the first half, Caldara intervenes in a sprawling way on D’Ambrosio and Marinelli, after consulting the Var, concedes the penalty. Lautaro approaches the spot with the ball in his hand, ready to kick. Lukaku, who expected to kick, smiles sarcastically, puzzled. As if to say, displaced: But I really don’t shoot?. Then he turns to the bench with sweeping gestures, asking them why their colleague is about to take the penalty (which Dragowski will later say).

Inzaghi he tried in the post-match to extinguish the possible controversy: Lukaku and Lautaro are the penalty takers, it had never happened that they were both on the pitch. Dragowski was very good, but I wouldn't dwell on that but on the 25 pitches that needed to be done better. The two of them are the penalty takers, they are both good: we will choose from time to time. For Lautaro the sixth error in his career from the penalty spot, three of which arrived last year. In October, against Fiorentina, Toro had scored.