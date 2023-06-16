The Argentinian Gonzalo Quesada will be the next coach of the Italian national rugby team

Former Argentine player Gonzalo Quesada will be the next coach of the Italian men’s rugby team. From 1 January 2024 he will take the place of New Zealander Kieran Crowley, who will conclude his role that began in 2021 with the World Cup scheduled in France between September and October.

Quesada was one of the best-known Argentine rugby players of the 2000s and until the season just ended he coached the Stade Français, one of the two Parisian teams in the French league. With Italy he signed a contract valid from 1 January 2024 until the 2027 World Cup in Australia: he will therefore already be in charge for the next edition of the Six Nations tournament.