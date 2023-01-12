Ancona, 12 January 2023 – At 7.30 sharp, after a long and desperate navigation, the Geo Barents entered the port of Ancona with its cargo of 73 migrants.

The images of the waves of the sea that flood the lower deck of the Geo Barents ship, grappling with a tremendous wave motion, will remain in everyone’s minds and consciences. The order to transfer the migrants to the port of Ancona and jeopardize the lives of asylum seekers and crew members did not go down well at the top Doctors Without Borders which operates the Norwegian flagged vessel (such as the Ocean Viking).

Migrant ship arriving

Navigation along the Adriatic in the last three days has been particularly troubled for Geo Barents due to the bad weather conditions marine. Hence the accumulation of delays and the decision to slow down and postpone the arrival at the port of Ancona by a few hours. “We are – he explains Fulvia Conteresponsible for rescue operations on board – on the fourth day of navigation, at reduced speed compared to what we thought due to bad weather: from 10 knots to 2.5, just under a brisk walk for a human being”.

“We had to move people – continues Conte – from a lower deck which was filling up with water from the waves, to a higher one where, however, people ‘dance’ more. Tonight many have been sick, have vomited, even among the MSF staff: these 4 days have been useless suffering added to by what the migrants who fled Libya where they were tortured endured. They could have been avoided by the assignment of a port closer than Ancona”.

Docking was initially scheduled for yesterday morning, then for the afternoon and in the end everything was postponed to this morning, precisely at 7.30. The landing quay will always be the same, the 22, immediately freed by the Ocean Viking, which departed yesterday morning around 11 and headed back to the Libyan SAR (Search and rescue) area.

Crew and asylum seekers on board the ship managed by MSF they are very tried, but at the moment, according to a spokesman for the humanitarian organization, no one is said to be in precarious conditions to the point of having to resort to hospital treatment.

As mentioned several times these days, the number of migrants collected by Geo Barents it is almost double, 73, compared to the 37 of the boat managed by Sos Mediterranée. Of these 18 are unaccompanied minors, there are no women and the nationalities of the applicants are Sudanese, Nigerian, Chadian, Eritrean, South Sudanese, Nigerien, Ghanaian and finally Egyptian.

Operations this morning they should be longer than what happened the other night with a Ocean Viking, which lasted a total of almost five hours from the moment the ship dropped anchor and brought medical personnel on board for Covid tests. As happened for Ocean Viking, Geo Barents should also immediately leave for the Sicilian channel to be operational again. By immediately we mean once the fuel tanks have been filled, stocked up for the journey and so on. The MSF ship picked up the 73 migrants last Saturday morning and immediately asked for authorization to dock in one of the so-called ‘Safe Ports’.

At first the Ministry of the Interior he had assigned her the Taranto stopover, only to change his mind and divert her to Ancona, almost 1800km from the point where the survivors had been rescued. You also denied the possibility of transferring the 73s to the Ocean Viking, also headed for Ancona, in order to be able to optimize operations and costs given the availability of space on board.