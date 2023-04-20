The art4sport athletes protagonists in the third stage of the 2023 Paralympic Fencing World Cup – Sport Marketing News

This weekend there will be the third stage of 2023 of Paralympic Fencing World Cupwhich will take place in Nimes (France), from 20 to 23 April.

Among the protagonists there will be Beatrice “Bebe” Vio Grandis, Edoardo Giordano ed Emanuele Lambertiniathletes who are part of the team ofart4sport Onlus associationconceived and created in 2009 by Beatrice Vio Grandis together with her parents Teresa Grandis and Ruggero Vio, with the aim of promoting sport as a therapy for the physical and psychological recovery of children and young people with limb prostheses.

The detailed calendar of the competitions of the three athletes:

April 20: men’s individual saber –> Edoardo Giordan

April 21: men’s individual foil -> Emanuele Lambertini

22nd April: women’s individual foil –> Bebe Vio

April 22: men’s individual epee –> Edoardo Giordan

April 22: men’s individual epee –> Emanuele Lambertini

April 23: team competitions –> Bebe Vio, Edoardo Giordan and Emanuele Lambertini

