Home » The Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad to retire after conclusion of series
Sports

The Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad to retire after conclusion of series

by admin
The Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad to retire after conclusion of series

England bowler Stuart Broad says he will retire after the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval.

The 37-year-old has taken 602 wickets in 167 Tests, making him the second most successful paceman in Test history behind team-mate James Anderson.

England reached 389-9 on day three of the series finale, leading by 377.

If they complete victory over the final two days they will draw the series 2-2, denying Australia a first Ashes win in England since 2001.

Broad has taken 20 wickets in the series and has admitted his own surprise at being fit to play in all five Tests which have been played in just six weeks.

Broad made his debut against Sri Lanka in December 2007. Last week during the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester, he became just the second pace bowler after Anderson to take 600 Test wickets.

He also played 121 one-day internationals and 56 T20s – leading the T20 side between 2011 and 2014 – although has solely played the Test format since 2016.

Broad has been one of England’s great performers in Ashes cricket, taking a record 151 Test wickets against Australia.

He took 8-15 at Trent Bridge against Australia in 2015 – one of a number of superb wicket-taking spells that have defined his career.

He also took 5-5 in just 5.1 overs against India at the same ground in 2011, including his first Test match hat-trick as MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh and Praveen Kumar fell in successive deliveries.

Against South Africa in 2016, he claimed a remarkable 5-1 in 31 balls.

See also  SportInNovi, extension only until July The Pd: "It's a shameful stalemate"

More to follow.

You may also like

Alexandra Popp – a role model in the...

Los Angeles Dodgers Showing Interest in Trading for...

Clippers and Kawhi Leonard are in no rush...

Live blog about the game Germany – Colombia...

Inter, Beto or Balogun for the attack?

Borussia Dortmund: How Edin Terzic plans with Marcel...

Football transfer ticker: Edinson Cavani has to go...

Pros and Cons: Analyzing Trade Candidates Ahead of...

san marino football – Tiscali Sport

Live ticker Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix: All...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy