The Ashes: England spinner Jack Leach ruled out of Australia series

The Ashes: England spinner Jack Leach ruled out of Australia series

England spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the Ashes series against Australia with a stress fracture in his back.

The 31-year-old developed symptoms during the Test victory against Ireland at Lord’s on Saturday, with a scan confirming the injury.

Leach has played in all 13 of England’s Tests since Ben Stokes took over as captain, taking 45 wickets.

A replacement in the squad will be confirmed in due course.

Could England send an SOS to Moeen?

Analysis by Stephan Shemilt, BBC Sport’s chief cricket writer

Leach spent some time off the field on the third day of England’s win against Ireland, but was able to return as they completed victory.

It is hard to state just how big a blow this is for England. Leach is the only bowler to have played every Test in the Stokes-McCullum era.

His role in the attack is even more important if Stokes is not fit to bowl – the spinner would have to hold an end.

There are no obvious alternatives to Leach. Matt Parkinson has been discarded, Rehan Ahmed is inexperienced, Will Jacks not like-for-like.

England might opt for an all-seam attack or, just maybe, send an SOS to Moeen Ali.

Short presentational grey line

More to follow.

