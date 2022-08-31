Original title: Asian Cup empirical evidence 5 new stars should focus on training Wu Mengjie Wang Yifan and other rookies is the future hope of the women’s volleyball team

Zhuang Yushan: 18 years old, 1.84 meters, not tall, but fast, flexible, very enthusiastic and easy to control, deducted 21 points from 44, and scored 21 points in the China Women’s Volleyball Team 2 match with Vietnam. All-time leading scorer.

Zhou Yetong: 20 years old, 1.89 meters tall, can play the main attack. In the game against Vietnam, he scored 27 points, 49 points, 23 points and 4 blocks. Wang Yifan: Main attack, Guangdong women's volleyball team. Wang Yifan, who was born in 2005, is 1.88 meters tall, 3.01 meters high, and 3.05 meters high for spiking, showing strong development potential and a lot of room for improvement. The Chinese women's volleyball team defeated Iran 3:1 in the second game and won the first place in Group A. Wang Yifan bucked the trend and scored 25 points, turning the tide and saving the Chinese team's game. Wu Mengjie: Main attack. 19 years old, 1.91 meters. She has excellent jumping ability and is good at high point spikes. She is currently the attacker with the most spikes in the main position. Because of her high point and super attack power, she is called Zhu Ting. Won the best main attack in the Asian Cup. In the semi-finals, Wu Mengjie scored 29 points, tying Li Yingying. The Chinese women's volleyball team defeated the Thai women's volleyball team 3:2 in the second game to advance to the final Revenge for the Chinese women's volleyball coach Cai Bin and the Chinese women's volleyball team. The actual combat of the Asian Cup proves that Wu Mengjie, Wang Yifan, Zhou Yetong, Zhuang Yushan and Wang Wenhan are the hope of the women's volleyball team. There is also a group of potential newcomers like Yang Jia, who are also plastic materials. 5 potential rookies worth training It is a pity that Wu Mengjie and this group of potential newcomers have not encountered coaches like Yuan Weimin and Lang Ping who are good at digging and cultivating newcomers. The current head coach of the Chinese women's volleyball team has a small pattern. He focuses solely on the front lines and completely ditches potential newcomers. This is an unfavorable factor for the growth of the current Chinese women's volleyball reserve elite talents. Hope that the Chinese women's volleyball coach Cai Bin and the Chinese volleyball management can have an epiphany, awakening and change! Seize the opportunity, create more practical opportunities, intensify efforts, and accelerate the cultivation of potential rookies! My humble opinion! Throwing bricks to attract jade! Please share your views and opinions! Thanks! Suggestions and suggestions for the Chinese women's volleyball team will help the women's volleyball coaches and the women's volleyball management team to brainstorm and make correct decisions.

