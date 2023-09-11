The Asian Games Challenge: China Badminton Open Review 2023

Asian Games Journey Will Not Be Easy: China Badminton Open Review

The 2023 China Badminton Open recently concluded in Changzhou, Jiangsu, marking an intense battle among Asian badminton powerhouses. With the Asian Games on the horizon, the competition at the China Badminton Open provided a glimpse of the challenges ahead for players from various countries.

The Chinese team had a strong showing, reaching three finals and clinching the titles in men’s and women’s doubles. However, other teams from Europe and Asia have also shown significant improvements, making the road to victory at the Asian Games a daunting task for the Chinese team.

Zhang Jun, chairman of the Chinese Badminton Association, acknowledged the fierce competition, stating, “After these few days of competition, we found that the level of each team is very close now. Various countries and regions have invested heavily, and we have also encountered great challenges.”

Familiar faces dominated the individual championships at the China Badminton Open, with Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark and South Korean star Ahn Se Young reigning supreme in men’s and women’s singles, respectively. The women’s doubles title went to China‘s Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan, while the men’s doubles crown was claimed by Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang.

The finals also showcased some new faces in the badminton scene. Chinese player Lu Guangzu, ranked 15th in the world, made an impressive run in men’s singles, advancing to the finals for the first time in his career. Additionally, the French mixed doubles pair Giquel/Delru caused an upset by defeating the second-ranked Japanese duo Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino.

While China‘s dominance in badminton remains strong, there were some events where they failed to reach the finals, namely women’s singles and mixed doubles. The women’s singles semi-finals featured the top four players in the world—Chen Yufei, An Xiying, Akane Yamaguchi, and Tai Tzu Ying—where An emerged victorious. In the mixed doubles category, top-ranked Chinese pair Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong suffered a defeat, raising concerns for their performance in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Off the court, the China Badminton Open saw numerous highlights. Ticket sales for the event reached record highs, with the semi-finals and finals being particularly popular. Moreover, various supporting events and activities were organized, including the Changzhou International Youth Badminton Invitational Tournament and the 13th East China Amateur Badminton Open, which aimed to engage local communities and schools. The prize money for the tournament was also increased to US$2 million, making it the highest prize money in the Badminton World Tour Super 1000.

As the athletes gear up for the Hangzhou Asian Games at the end of the month, fatigue from the intensive schedule is starting to set in. Despite their exhaustion, the athletes are determined to push forward and continue training diligently. Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan, after capturing the women’s doubles title, expressed their desire to rest. However, Jia Yifan jokingly revealed that Chen Qingchen is always reluctant to take breaks, fearing that her opponents might be training harder.

An Xiying, one of the champions at the China Badminton Open, emphasized the challenges that lie ahead at the Asian Games, stating, “It can be seen from this game that many opponents will be difficult to beat…(Asian Games) games will be very difficult.”

With the Asian Games fast approaching, badminton enthusiasts around the world eagerly await the intense showdown between the best players in the region.

