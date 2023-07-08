Home » The aspirants of the Masia to repeat the ‘Balde case’
Sports

The aspirants of the Masia to repeat the ‘Balde case’

The aspirants of the Masia to repeat the ‘Balde case’

The preseason It is an ideal period for youth players to show the coach their virtues. Alejandro Balde He made the coach change his mind, who had already thought of giving him up. Now comes the turn for others to follow their path.

Married He has been the leader of the subsidiary’s midfield and was already in the last preseason, where he tried out as a right back despite being a pivot. Unai, a former Girona player, shone in Juvenil A as a modern midfielder, scoring 15 goals and distributing innumerable assists. Alarcón, a very powerful striker who knows how to stand out like few others in space, convinces Xavi. The man from Castelldefels saw his projection slowed down by an untimely muscle injury from which he is recovering.

Estanis Pedrola He is a very unbalancing striker who can perform on both bands. He stands out for his great verticality and his ability to define.

The ‘spoiled child’ of Barcelona is Lamine Yamal. This is a talent that seduced Xavi at first sight with his technical and explosive, elegant and poignant, aesthetic and devastating football.

Another quality option for Barça’s future striker is the powerful center forward Marc Guiu, who completed with Lamine a brilliant European sub-17. It treats of a ‘9’ classic with great goleador nose and a potential in the bestial aerial game.

