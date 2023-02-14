Home Sports The assistant coach Bruno Savignani presents Carpegna Prosciutto Basket Pesaro
Sports

The assistant coach Bruno Savignani presents Carpegna Prosciutto Basket Pesaro

by admin
The assistant coach of the Carpegna Ham Basket Pesaro Bruno Savignani presents the match valid for the quarter-final of the Frecciarossa Final Eight 2023 scheduled tomorrow, Wednesday 15 February at 20:45 on the Pala AlpiTour parquet in Turin against Openjobmetis Varese (match broadcast live Free-to-air TV on DMAX – channel 52 DTT and 170 Sky -, Eurosport 2 – channel 211 of the Sky platform – streaming on Discovery+ e su Eleven Sports con live commentary on Radio Encounter Pesaro – FM 91.9 for Pesaro, 103 for Urbino and inland areasalso on social channels of Radio Incontro in audio-video mode with score).

“It will be a very demanding match, we will have to be very concentrated from the start as we will face an aggressive team who love to play at speed, who try to find and immediately exploit an advantage. We’ll have to try to limit their pace, but without distorting ourselves, considering that it’s the team that plays the most possessions in attack.”

The presentation of Carpegna Prosciutto Basket Pesaro – Openjobmetis Varese with Bruno Savignani is available at this link.

