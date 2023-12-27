Home » The astronomical salary that Luis Suárez will earn for playing for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami
Sports

The astronomical salary that Luis Suárez will earn for playing for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

by admin
The astronomical salary that Luis Suárez will earn for playing for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

Luis Suárez to Join Inter Miami and Reunite with Lionel Messi

Inter Miami has made a big splash in the soccer world by signing Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez for the 2024 season. This move will reunite Suárez with former FC Barcelona teammate and close friend, Lionel Messi.

Suárez, who was previously playing for Gremio, has had a successful career with both his national team and various clubs. He will now bring his talent and experience to the MLS team, where he will join other former Barcelona players such as Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

In addition to the excitement of teaming up with Messi once again, Suárez is set to receive an enormous salary while playing for Inter Miami. It is estimated that he will earn a staggering $1.7 million annually, with the potential to reach $10 million per season through bonuses and easily achievable objectives.

With the addition of Suárez, along with the presence of other former Barcelona figures at Inter Miami, including Messi, Busquets, and Alba, the team is shaping up to be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season.

Soccer fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the partnership between Suárez and Messi on the field, and the impact they will have on the Inter Miami team.

See also  Referee Felix Brych would no longer whistle without video evidence

You may also like

Ice hockey: Fehervar takes advantage of mistakes made...

Sal and amnesty, the measures in the thousand...

Boricua Martín Maldonado SIGNED with Chicago

Man. United-Aston Villa 3-2: video, gol e highlights

Pierre-Ambroise Bosse, a colorful figure in French athletics,...

Ana Lucía Martínez, already has a team and...

LA Lakers lose with clear numbers against Boston,...

Football: from 0-2 to 3-2, Manchester United overtakes...

The first primary and secondary school golf campus...

Poor result and transmission. Zaruba: The technicians are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy