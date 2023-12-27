The astronomical salary that Luis Suárez will earn for playing for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

Luis Suárez to Join Inter Miami and Reunite with Lionel Messi

Inter Miami has made a big splash in the soccer world by signing Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez for the 2024 season. This move will reunite Suárez with former FC Barcelona teammate and close friend, Lionel Messi.

Suárez, who was previously playing for Gremio, has had a successful career with both his national team and various clubs. He will now bring his talent and experience to the MLS team, where he will join other former Barcelona players such as Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

In addition to the excitement of teaming up with Messi once again, Suárez is set to receive an enormous salary while playing for Inter Miami. It is estimated that he will earn a staggering $1.7 million annually, with the potential to reach $10 million per season through bonuses and easily achievable objectives.

With the addition of Suárez, along with the presence of other former Barcelona figures at Inter Miami, including Messi, Busquets, and Alba, the team is shaping up to be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season.

Soccer fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the partnership between Suárez and Messi on the field, and the impact they will have on the Inter Miami team.

Share this: Facebook

X

