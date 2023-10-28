The athletes of the Swiss national team wear X-BIONIC underwear

Photocredit X-BIONIC_@Tristan Paviot

With the ski season upon us, it’s time to prepare the right equipment and clothing to best tackle the slopes. For alpine skiing, the X-BIONIC proposal is made up of high-performance garments such as the RADIACTOR 4.0 line and the ENERGY ACCUMULATOR 4.0 line, the latter chosen by the Swiss Alpine Skiing National Team.

Whether you spend the whole day on and off the ski slopes or train between the blue and red poles of a slalom, the skier’s body consumes energy and produces heat and, inevitably, humidity which must be “managed” by the clothing in direct contact with the skin.

It is to respond to this need that the X-BIONIC baselayer proposal was born which is made up of light and functional garments, in which the textile technologies of the RETINA production system are applied and inserted according to a precise body mapping system: if each muscle group has a function, clothing must respond to that specific need.

In the case of alpine skiing, the Swiss company offers two lines, made up of products that promote breathability, but at the same time offer excellent thermal insulation: ENERGY ACCUMULATOR 4.0, a collection chosen by the Swiss Alpine Skiing National Team, and RADIACTOR

4.0, which uses Xitanit yarn capable of absorbing the heat produced by the body and that produced by the sun, thus allowing the athlete to maintain the ideal temperature.

No less important are the X-SOCKS socks: the SKI CONTROL 4.0 model was developed based on the anatomical needs of the skier’s foot and calf which we could summarize as precision fit and long-lasting comfort.

ENERGY ACCUMULATOR 4.0

The ENERGY ACCUMULATOR 4.0 line features the most innovative X-BIONIC textile technologies, developed to improve performance and resistance even in the event of strong variations in climatic conditions. The garments adopt the three-dimensional structures of the 3D Bionic Sphere system with ThermoShyphon technology which aims to maximize air exchange in contact with the skin, cooling during activity and insulating during moments of rest. Performance is guaranteed by Partialkompression, the light compression technology targeted through channels one millimeter wide that alternate with compression-free zones, to receive the benefits without having negative effects on blood circulation.

RADIACTOR 4.0

For more intense physical activity in particular climatic conditions at low temperatures, as often happens for alpine skiing athletes, X-BIONIC offers the garments of the RADIACTOR 4.0 line. Their characteristic gold color is given by Xitanit, an innovative yarn capable of absorbing the heat produced by the skier, thus allowing the body to maintain the ideal temperature. The material from which the yarn is made, with very high density and reduced volume, simultaneously ensures maximum breathability and insulation from the cold.

X-SOCKS SKI CONTROL 4.0

The X-SOCKS SKI CONTROL 4.0 socks are designed for alpine skiing and are made of high-tech yarns and patented technologies that effectively protect the foot from the shin to the toes. The footbed part of the sock features Suppronation technology to offer a firm grip and stimulate the foot to correct slight misalignments. The Achilles tendon is also protected thanks to a particular fabric processing that offers greater volume, while the boot support areas of the sock have different structures to reduce natural friction.

Not only protected, the foot remains dry and warm thanks to the 3D structure of the Air-Conditioning Channel 4.0 fabric which promotes ventilation. An important role is played by yarns such as the breathable Mythlan microfibre and the thermoactive Xitanit yarn which maintains thermal balance. Finally, the socks adopt the innovative HelixCoil system, a textile structure that wraps around the calf like a double concentric spiral and exerts a stabilizing effect on the muscle.

Share this: Facebook

X

