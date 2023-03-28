The excellent results achieved through the collaboration with SSC Napoli have prompted the company to start new partnerships in the sports field and to reward Neapolitan water polo players to strengthen team spirit and synergy

New partnership for EuTylia, brand of the pharmaceutical company E.Vitalgroup srl and once again in the sports field, with Waterpolo Napoli Lions, a men’s and women’s swimming and water polo association, for the 2022-23 sports season.

The company, which with its line of products dedicated to sport is achieving excellent results, as evidenced by the collaboration, for five years now, with the SSCN Società Sportiva Calcio Napoli, the currently healthiest team in the Serie A, now embraces the Waterpolo Lions project, choosing an aquatic discipline for the first time.

The reasons for the new union are, first of all, the attention to the values ​​shared through sport: well-being, positivity, determination, passion but also teamwork, combined with social commitment and support for the weakest and the desire to achieve great goals.

“To seal the new union, we decided to bring six young Lions athletes to the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, to attend one of the upcoming matches of SSC Napoli, our favorite team. We are sure that such a strong moment of sharing will help strengthen team spirit and synergy between our realities, as well as represent recognition of the great goals that these athletes are achieving”, says Dr. Vito Esposito, Chief Executive Officer EuTylia.

The Waterpolo Napoli Lions is a young and ambitious association which, in less than two years, has been able not only to create and nurture its own nursery of athletes, but also to attract the best ones from other Campania and southern Italy realities, with the aim of making them grow athletically within it and, subsequently, channel them towards the best professional clubs that compete in A2 and A1 championships. The results of this strategy were already seen last season, with the women’s water polo team promoted to A2 and the men’s team promoted to B.

The sports association is characterized by the Lions Academy, a “widespread” water polo school in various sports facilities, a breeding ground for new talent, support for sports in the suburbs and a profound social commitment, with projects aimed at the weakest categories and inclusion. In collaboration with the Portici Sports Center, for example, the Waterpolo Lions Paralympic team was born, which in July 2022, under the guidance of President Andrea Scotti Galletta, former captain of the Posillipo Nautical Club, then passing into the ranks of Acquachiara and of the Rare Nantes Salerno in Serie A1, won the Italian title FINP Italian Paralympic Swimming Federation 2022.

It is from 2021, then, that the Waterpolo Napoli Lions began a fruitful collaboration with the TMA – Multisystemic Therapies in Water – by making its athletes participate in training courses aimed at employment within the TMA, allowing many boys and girls disabled people to be able to practice water sports.

“For me, growth, whether human, professional or sporting, is only possible through teamwork and teams like the SSCN and the Waterpolo Lions fully represent the true values ​​of sport right now. Bringing Lions to Maradona is one way to seal this message,” continues CEO EuTylia. “To achieve certain goals, the key element is people. Working with sports realities with which the same vision is shared is an essential added value, the one that makes the difference. Investing in local associations also allows us to give back to the local fabric part of what we receive, enhancing it through sport and social commitment. Just as the Lions founded their Academy to train the athletes of the future, so we have created our EuTylia Academy, for training and professional updating in the gynecological and obstetric fields, with the aim of providing new tools and skills always more advanced”.

A strong harmony, therefore, between important and successful realities from Campania, which will lead to great results, always with a view to synergy and participation.

EuTylia Sport products have been designed for the well-being and health of athletes and all those who practice sports, supplements to reduce tiredness and fatigue and maintain correct muscle function and the spray with a soothing action for traumas or bruises.

“In recent years, with any entrepreneurial reality we have interfaced, we have always tried to grasp an aspect that creates empathy, the only way to work best in synergy”, says Andrea Scotti Galletta, President of Waterpolo Napoli Lions. “With Vito Esposito the spark was born right away, sharing the same way of doing business, which we, as ASD, are inspired by, both at the managerial staff level and for the care we put into our sporting and non-sporting activities and for the attention we give to our athletes”.

The Lions don’t just want to be a competitive level sporting reality, but in these few years of activity they have always paid particular attention to the social world.

“The two aspects are closely connected. Sport is a driving force for achieving goals that are not only competitive, but aimed at social issues, meaning by it the inclusion of marginalized and weaker groups, the educational intervention of young people, the dissemination of healthy values ​​and concrete help for disabled people . Organizing water polo training sessions, for example, between the Paralympic team and the youth teams is an important step – not only from a technical point of view – but certainly one of inclusion and education for coexistence. Or having started swimming lessons for Ukrainian boys fleeing their country is another step towards proceeding in this direction. I am aware that the road is long and that it needs the increasingly massive intervention of civil society and our business realities, but the important thing is to start”, concludes the President Scotti Galletta.