the attackers’ market is moving – breaking latest news

Of Monica Colombo

It will be a hot summer as far as the strikers are concerned. Messi, Mbapp and more: many of the big names could change the scene

There are those who have already escaped from the grand ball of the strikers and between the riches of Arabia and the call of feelings, in Barcelona, ​​has made the choice of life with the golden pension in Miami

(Lionel Messi). There are those who have kept a country in suspense, announcing with a letter that they do not want to renew the contract with their club, even challenging the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, determined to keep him in France (Kylian Mbapp). If we consider that of the Parisian trident also Neymarafter the whims and vices of a prima donna, is about to leave, flattered by the pharaonic figures of the sheikhs, it is understood that the domination of the tips is only at the beginning.

Mbapp remains under the Eiffel Tower until the natural expiry of the contract, fulfilling the dream of moving to Madrid on a free transfer next year. Thus the Spaniards, orphans of Benzema, will have to be content – so to speak – with Kane del Tottenhamfirst choice of Charles Ancelotti (Modric will also remain enchanted at the Bernabeu despite the 200 million proposed by the usual Al Hilal). In the meantime, the team that belonged to Conte and Paratici has redeemed Kulusevski from Juventus with a discount: a 30 million deal, oxygen for the Bianconeri’s coffers. See also Rome overwhelmed by an unusual Udinese. Inter, after the derby lost there is the Bayern test

Bayern on Vlahovic. The Premier calls the Church After the many problems, the bianconeri have in fact the need to obtain the approximate figure of 120 million from the transfers to give relief to the non-performing accounts. The sale of Vlahovic, valued at 80 million, could in one fell swoop solve the financial problem of the Bianconeri at the center of the judicial proceedings: Bayern Munich is the team most interested in the Serbian which in Turin has never reached the levels reached with Fiorentina. The truth is that at this moment no one at Continassa is considered non-transferable, not even Federico Chiesa whose cost has dropped to 40 million and who has admirers in the Premier League. destined to remain the Polish instead Owned by, whose permanence involves the outlay of 7 million. Who knows if in Max Allegri’s Juve next year there will be room for Zaniolo after yesterday evening the rumor that the black and whites were ready to offer Galatasaray McKennie’s transfer, not redeemed by Leeds, as well as an economic settlement.

For a Lukaku who remains here is a Dzeko who says hello Inter are working on the permanence of Lukewith the renewal of the loan, rejecting the provocative requests of Chelsea who tried, unsuccessfully, to demand the inclusion of Barella in the deal. instead Dzeko is leaving, close to an agreement with Fenerbahce: after a long reflection, the nerazzurri directors have decided not to renew the contract of the Bosnian who has pretensions of engagement beyond reach. See also Standing on the outlet of the Asian Games, what information does this e-sports event convey?

Milan, the Thuram dream AC Milan, after the farewell of Ibrahimovic (the rumor of a proposal from the club to fill the role of club manager denied), is preparing to say goodbye also Origi e Rebic. The dream Marcus Thuram of Borussia Moenchengladbach, whose contract is about to expire. He has two proposals: the lower Rossoneri one, 5 million, but technically more tantalizing, with the prospect of a leading role. The other from Paris Saint-Germain whose engagement offer can go up to 7, but without attractive promises in terms of playing time. So now we are satisfied with the return home of Lorenzo Colombo, redeemed by Lecce and counter-redeemed by Milan. Black smoke for now on the return to Roma on loan of Scam from West Ham. The Londoners block, it will be up to the striker’s agent to file the distance and propitiate the return of the center forward who will have to replace the injured Abraham.