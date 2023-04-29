The auction for the new Serie A television rights

Loading player

The Serie A football championship is preparing the sale of the television rights of the matches that will be played from the 2024/2025 season onwards. It is up to the Lega di Serie A – the private association that brings together the presidents of the twenty teams – to publish a tender, in which broadcasters interested in broadcasting matches on Italian territory can participate. The matches are divided into several “packages”, which are then auctioned at the prices set by the League. The sales process is divided into several phases and it is possible to open private negotiations with the televisions to assign the “packages” of matches that may have remained unsold.

The new tender will be published in mid-May and will be formulated taking into account the rules established by a 2008 decree known such as the “Melandri Law”, which establishes a series of principles to guarantee, for example, free competition between operators. The rule has been updated several times over time and an important change was recently introduced, also approved at the beginning of April by the Communications Guarantee Authority (AGCOM): the Serie A League will be able to sell television rights to broadcasters for a maximum of five years, while the previous limit was set at three. According to analyzes by the League, the opportunity of being able to exploit television rights for a longer period than in the past could encourage more operators to participate in the auction.

The contracts currently in force (three-year period 2021-2024), provide for the online streaming platform Dazn to broadcast all the matches of the championship live, of which seven exclusively, while Sky has the right to broadcast only three matches out of the ten that take place they play in each turn. Thanks to these two contracts, Serie A collects a total of 927.25 million euros per season. This is about 100 million more than the amount guaranteed each year by Sky and Mediaset in the three-year period 2012-2015, while in the following six seasons the value of the contracts stabilized at amounts just over 900 million euros.

The money paid by the televisions to the League is distributed among the teams according to the criteria established by the Melandri Law. In addition to an equal share for all, to calculate the total amount due to each club, account is taken of the results obtained in the last few championships, the television audience reached by the individual matches and the number of spectators present in the stadiums. A 10 percent quota is subtracted from the total amount distributed to the teams, which must be allocated by law to the other components of the Italian football movement: it is divided between Serie B, Serie C, the Amateurs and the Federation.

For several years, the money paid by televisions has been the main source of income for the major Italian football clubs, in many cases exceeding 50 percent of total revenues. For this reason, the assignment of television rights represents a crucial step for the Serie A economy. In the past, the negotiations were characterized by strong tensions between the parties, which also resulted in appeals presented to the courts by the television stations, and by interventions by the Agcom or politics.

The goal of the teams is always to obtain better contracts than the previous ones, but in view of the next tender, the Serie A League would be satisfied if it were able to sell the television rights while maintaining current earnings. This prudence derives from the global economic situation, given that the effects of the crisis opened by the pandemic, then exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, are also affecting football. Furthermore, televisions are facing a phase of technological transformation to respond to the new needs of the public, increasingly oriented towards streaming.

The Dazn group had closed the 2021 budget with a loss of around 2.17 billion euros. The overall losses of the last three years amount to almost 5 billion euros and the accounts for 2022 are also expected to remain negative despite the growth in revenues recorded by the streaming platform, which has increased the number of subscriptions (about 15 million worldwide world) and their prices.

In Italy there were several technical disservices during the broadcasts of matches on Dazn, which often found itself at the center of controversy and was also forced to reimburse season ticket holders. After a meeting with the current government, the platform has boosted its technological systems and has been able to take advantage of the effects of these network improvements since last March. Officially, the company has not yet announced whether it will participate in the next tender to purchase the Serie A television rights, but if it were to no longer broadcast championship matches, Dazn would risk losing most of its subscribers in Italy in the future.

This suggests that the company wants to try again to buy the rights. Currently, the platform pays 840 million euros a year to the League and can no longer count on the contribution of 340 million which was guaranteed by Tim under an agreement signed in 2021 and then dissolved: thanks to that partnership, the Dazn app needed to watch the games on TV could be downloaded and used exclusively on Tim’s decoder. After the cancellation of that agreement, the Dazn app can instead be downloaded again also on the Sky decoder, as in previous years.

Sky Italia, on the other hand, is in the midst of a process of technological and corporate renewal, which could lead it to abandon satellite broadcasting in the coming years and move all its programs to streaming, as is happening, for example, in the United Kingdom. At present, Sky channels in Italy can be viewed using a satellite dish, or by connecting another type of decoder to the internet. You can also access selected Sky channels by subscribing to the Now streaming service. For a short time, the broadcaster also broadcast its programs on digital terrestrial channels, but this option has been eliminated.

The company is controlled by the American group Comcast and as regards the Italian market it is continuing to invest in football television rights, regardless of the Serie A championship. In fact, Sky has already reached an agreement with UEFA to continue broadcasting the matches of the Champions League in the three-year period 2024-2027 and until 2025 will exclusively broadcast the matches of the English Premier League.

From 2003 to 2021 Sky had been the television that had broadcast the most matches in the Italian Serie A and for a long period it had guaranteed the rights to the entire championship. A sharp drop in subscribers was feared after Sky had reduced the number of Italian football matches broadcast in each round to three from 2021, but in reality most subscribers have remained loyal to the broadcaster, thanks to the wide range of content sports present on the channels: in addition to football, Formula 1, some of the main tennis tournaments and the NBA basketball championship can be seen on Sky.

The hope of Serie A, therefore, is that in addition to Dazn and Sky, at least one other broadcaster, such as Rai or Mediaset, will be able to participate in the next tender. It is also possible that a bid will be made by streaming-only platforms, whose audiences are growing. In 2021 Amazon Prime Video acquired the rights to broadcast the best Wednesday Champions League match exclusively in Italy and has already renewed the agreement with UEFA until 2027. Now Amazon could participate in the tender for Serie A, as well as Netflix, Disney, Apple, Warner Bros. Discovery or Paramount.

Precisely because of the many existing uncertainties, the League has decided to publish the tender more than a year in advance of the start of the 2024/25 championship, the first to be affected by the new contracts for television rights. The goal is to close the sales process by next September. Among the hypotheses there is that of selling two packages of nine games for each day of the championship, but without selling the exclusive rights: in that case Dazn and Sky could both buy the same type of package, dividing themselves between streaming and broadcasts satellites, while the rights for the tenth match excluded from the packages would be assigned to another broadcaster exclusively.

If the presidents of Serie A were not satisfied with the offers received, an alternative plan would proceed, which had already been discussed in the past: the creation of a television channel managed and produced directly by the League. In that case it would be the League itself that would sell the television subscriptions, also acquiring the personal data of the viewers-fans, which in the future could be used to create more targeted commercial offers. However, it would be necessary to find an economic agreement with the platforms and broadcasters to broadcast the images of the matches produced by the League on their channels.

The structure to house a Serie A television had already been set up in Lissone, near Monza, where the League’s International Broadcasting Center was inaugurated in 2021. It is a multimedia production center, which houses, for example, the single Var headquarters. Journalists who collaborate with the League also work in Lissone for commenting on the images of the matches. Their commentary serves to produce the video highlights of the matches that are broadcast by the League on various platforms. The commentaries are recorded in various languages ​​and are offered to foreign television stations that own the TV rights of the Italian championship.

Meanwhile, in the meeting of the Lega Council on 24 April it was decided that an official Serie A radio will be created: the partner chosen to develop this project is Radio Dimensione Suono (RDS).

The presidents of Serie A, often in disagreement with each other, therefore continue to look for solutions to increase the revenues of the clubs and to try to reduce the distances that have been created with other European leagues. Above all, the Premier League, which earns over 3 billion euros every year from television for television rights assigned in the United Kingdom and abroad, more than three times the total amount obtained by Italian teams, also considering the agreements with international broadcasters. In the ranking of television revenues, Serie A is in fourth place: the Spanish Liga (about 2 billion a year) and the German Bundesliga (1.4 billion) also earn the most.

According to the analyzes of various football managers, in order to favor the growth and stability of the Italian system, the management of the League should be entrusted to managers outside the championship, as happens, for example, in England, where the tournament was enhanced starting in the 1990s thanks to a effective commercial policy. The Premier League became the most popular football championship in the world thanks to the fact that the matches had been broadcast all over the world several years in advance of other tournaments, also taking advantage of the greater possibilities of diffusion of the product in the countries where it is spoken English. The television market created in the United States, Australia, Asia and then also in Africa allowed the Premier League clubs to increasingly expand their turnover, which now seems unattainable for the other leagues.

One possibility that has been offered to the Italian teams on several occasions is that of making agreements with the investment funds interested in developing an entrepreneurial development project for the championship, passing through a different system for the sale of television rights and for the construction of new stadiums, financed by the funds themselves. But the presidents of Serie A have been discussing this possibility for some time without reaching an agreement between them and to change the mechanisms for the sale of television rights it would still be necessary to approve new rules that replace the Melandri Law.