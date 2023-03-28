Since last November, the English football club Manchester United has been on sale, or rather, it can be sold. The Glazers, the US family that has owned the majority shares for about twenty years, have given a mandate to sell the investment bank Raine Group, which is receiving and evaluating numerous offers, two in particular: that of the English billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, owner of the Ineos group, and that of Jassim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, a member of the Qatari royal family.

The auction for Manchester United is followed with particular attention because it involves one of the top five football clubs in the world in terms of importance, notoriety and value. It is in fact the team considered to be the most representative of English football, at least for the foreign public, and consequently the most followed and richest championship in the world, the Premier League. United also distinguish themselves from other clubs interested in major investments in recent years, such as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, because they have over 140 years of history and a long line of successes and deep-rooted traditions.

The prestige and value achieved by Manchester United are so solid that they don’t depend too much on the sporting results they achieve. Despite not winning the league for ten years and consistently finishing behind more competitive teams, against which they often make a fool of themselves, they remain consistently among the top five richest clubs in the world. In 2022 it recorded revenues of 688.6 million euros, a figure surpassed only by three teams that are winning a lot in this period such as Manchester City, Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The last decade, however, has had a negative effect: it has significantly increased the discontent of the majority of local fans, who no longer feel represented by their club and are in constant protest against ownership. Also for these reasons, and knowing that they could earn a lot from the sale of the team in this period of maximum popularity of English football, last November the Glazers said they were willing to sell their shares, equal to 69 percent.

United is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, where it is valued at just over $3.8 billion. The business magazine Forbes Instead, he values ​​it at 4.6 billion dollars, while the property is asking for between 5 and 6 billion. The Glazers’ requests have not deterred investors, who have been sending in offers for months. Raine Group, the bank that followed the sale of Chelsea last year – for 5.3 billion dollars – is not leaking anything, not even the dates of the various deadlines imposed for presenting offers.

In addition to Ratcliffe and Al Thani, the British newspapers have written of the interest of large American companies such as Apple, Meta and Amazon, who would see United, and in particular the great diffusion of its brand around the world, as an excellent opportunity to make their entry into global football. Last August, Elon Musk, the head of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter, also wrote that he wanted to buy the club, but as a joke. These days, however, some British newspapers argue that Musk can seriously think about it.

There have also been offers from other UK, Saudi, US and Finnish investors such as Thomas Zilliacus, a former Nokia executive, who he would buy half of the shares and grant the other to the fans, thus making them become full-fledged members. Among the investment funds there is talk of an interest by the Elliott group, former majority owner of AC Milan, for a minority stake.

The most concrete offers, however, are those of Ratcliffe and Al Thani. The first is the owner of the Ineos group, the third largest petrochemical company in the world, which is already present in top-level sport: it owns Nice in France, a cycling team and is a partner of Mercedes in Formula 1 and of Team Britannia, one of the boats participating in the America’s Cup sailing. Ratcliffe is originally from the Manchester area and is relying above all on this to obtain the consent of the fans: he has offered to be “a British custodian for the club” and to “bring Manchester back to Manchester United”. His offer includes the purchase of 69 percent of the shares held by the Glazers.

Jassim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani is instead a member of the royal family of Qatar, the Arab country which over the years has shown the greatest ambitions in the world of sport and football in particular, most recently with the organization of the World Cup. He is the head of the Qatar Islamic Bank and in the auction for Manchester United, which he would like to acquire 100 percent, he represents the country’s sovereign wealth fund which in Europe already owns Paris Saint-Germain. Precisely because of these connections, in European football there is already talk of the possibility that Qatar could get to own two of the major clubs on the continent, with possible and consequent conflicts of interest.

In the first deadline set by the Glazers, on 17 February, the interested groups had to present their proposal and the methods of purchase envisaged, as well as provide economic guarantees. After that deadline, Ratcliffe and Al Thani became the two favorite candidates. The proposals received so far, however, do not seem to have satisfied the Glazers, whose requests continue to be considered excessively high. Also for this reason both Ratcliffe and Al Thani have asked for and obtained the extension of the second deadline, initially scheduled for 22 March.

