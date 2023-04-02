He scored at the last moment in the 89th minute after a Jovovic corner kick with a superb volley. “I got a huge euphoria,” admitted the author of the winning goal, which he wildly celebrated in front of the main stand.

He also took off his shirt out of joy, for which he had to receive a yellow card. “Sometime in the 70th minute, I thought to myself that I only have one yellow this season and that I will take it off after the goal. I believed in giving him. Unfortunately, I made everyone tense up a bit, but it turned out well,” smiled the striker, whose grandfather played for Pardubice.

“It’s true that because of that I should apologize a little for such a celebration, even the team leader told me that my grandfather wouldn’t take this as a frame, because he has a relationship with the Pardubice family. But everything went away from me, we wanted to win at all costs,” cheered the Boleslav soccer player.

“I was very happy because the children also came to see me and I promised the boys that I would take them to the cabin if I won. And I knew we had to win at all costs! And when I scored a goal, I was very happy for them too. Now they enjoyed it with us in the cabin, they were blown away by the victory shout, so I’m excited,” smiled Chramosta, who is having a great season. He scored his twelfth goal this season against Pardubice. He has a record of 5+1 in the last four duels.

However, will coach David Horejš forgive him the fine for an unnecessary warning when they tightened the tariff for unnecessary offenses at Střelnice before the spring part? "I'll forgive, and I'll invite him to lunch, but he scored three points for us," said the coach from Jablonec.

“Yes, he put emotion into it because he himself probably felt that the reaction from the audience towards him was not good when he blew some chances there. But we always wanted to play to win and I won’t take out our best scorer. I’m glad that we left him there and didn’t let people influence us,” said Horejš, whose team claimed its fourth triumph in a row.

“After such chances, I probably wouldn’t be surprised if he took me off, but he left me there and I’m glad that I repaid his trust,” thanked Chramosta. If he and his teammates manage Wednesday’s play-off of the 23rd round against Slovácko, the North Bohemians will already be within reach elite six.