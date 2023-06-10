The audio that frames Donald Trump: he took a secret document on Iran from the White House. And his two lawyers remit the warrant

The day after announcing himself that he was indicted for the secret papers withheld after the end of his presidency, Donald Trump is studying counter-moves in view of the hearing, scheduled for next Tuesday in Miami. Earlier this morning, Trump told Fox News that he would plead “not guilty” to the seven charges brought against him, the details of which were not disclosed. But the former president will be assisted by lawyers who will have very little time to prepare his defense. Jim Trusty and John Rowley, the two lawyers who followed him on the case, have in fact resigned their mandate today, specifying that they will no longer represent the tycoon even in the investigation into the January 6 revolt. It is not clear whether the two voluntarily gave up their duties or were fired by the tycoon. Who limited himself to announcing, on his social Truth, that he will be represented in the case by the Todd Blanche Esq studio and by another still unknown. “I have to face the biggest one

witch hunt of all time», reiterated the former president, together with the ritual farewell to the two outgoing lawyers: «I want to thank Jim Trusty and John Rowley for their work, but they clashed with dishonest, corrupt, evil, like it has never been seen before,” Trump added. According to reports from the New York Times, in court on Tuesday the 2024 presidential candidate will have to answer – among others – on charges of violation of the law on espionage, perjury and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The interception confirming the “seizure” of classified documents

If these formal accusations were not enough, a new revelation from the former president is also getting into trouble Cnn. In a conversation dating back to 2021, anticipated in recent days and of which the US broadcaster has now obtained a transcript, the former president admitted that he had kept secret, therefore classified, military documents with him. “I could have declassified them, as president, but I can’t now,” the transcript reads. Trump was apparently referring to a classified Pentagon document on possible attacks on Iran. Since the details of the Miami indictment have not been made public, there is no confirmation whether the subject of the conversation is precisely one of the documents for the “seizure” of which Trump will go to trial. But regardless of that, emphasizes the Cnnthe recording confirms beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump was aware that he brought classified documents sensitive to national security with him to Mar-a-Lago.

The no comment from the White House

The White House has opposed a “no comment” on the legal case involving its previous tenant. “The Justice Department is an independent body,” explained the deputy spokeswoman for the US administration, Olivia Dalton, underlining that Joe Biden and his staff “learned about it like all the other Americans last night from the media”.

