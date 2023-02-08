The Australian Open Adventure experience also includes the Emirates plug-in in Roblox’s virtual Melbourne Park

Tennis Australia has partnered with Roblox to launch AO Adventurean interactive metaverse game for the first slam of the year of theAustralian Open.

All game features

Land on Roblox digitally recreates the Melbourne Park where users can compete in tennis-themed virtual games to win prizes.

Also the partner airline of the Australian Open, Emirates, has a plugin with Roblox experience. Also, within AO Adventure there is the presence of a digital store where users can purchase digital collectibles for their avatars.

This deal with Roblox marks the latest venture into the Tennis Australia metaverse; after deal with Decentraland for non-fungible tokens (NFT)”AO ArtBall” of the Australian Open last year which was also presented again on the occasion of the last edition won by Novak Djokovic.

Upcoming initiatives

Tennis Australia’s commitment to AO Adventure does not stop at the end of the tournament, but will continue to offer Roblox users new activities and to ensure that the experience of one of the top tournaments on the circuit continues for its fans even beyond the duration of the real eventbuilding fan loyalty and making the Australian Open an event to be experienced and looked forward to all year round.

