the Australian peregrinations of the Blues

The players of the French team at Darling Harbor in Sydney (Australia), August 2, 2023. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

After a second victory (6-3) against Panama, Wednesday August 2, and their qualification for the round of 16 of the World Cup, the Blues will move on to very serious things. For this new adventure, they will also change their living environment. From now on, the tricolor delegation – around sixty people, including Amel Majri’s 1-year-old granddaughter and her nanny – will move from town to town, with five tonnes of equipment, as long as its journey lasts. First stage in Adelaide, in the south of the country, where the French team will find, on August 8, Germany, Colombia or Morocco, according to the results of the last matches of group H, which take place Thursday August 3, at noon (Paris time).

Les Bleues will leave their isolated base camp in the commercial area of ​​a residential suburb, thirty minutes from the center of Sydney. It is in this environment, which had been described as functional, if not charming or luxurious, that they have lived almost permanently since their arrival in Australia on July 9.

The place had been chosen by the former coach, Corinne Deacon, a follower of confidentiality, certainly seduced by the possibility of completely privatizing the hotel, but who had not particularly pleased her successor, Hervé Renard. Appointed at the end of March, the latter had a good heart against bad luck, because “it was no longer possible to change” from base camp.

“The group lives very well”

In Brisbane, before their crucial success on July 29, against Brazil (2-1), the French players experienced for forty-eight hours what they will experience with the start of the knockout phase. The opportunity for them, the morning of the meeting, to walk along the developed banks of the lively South Bank district.

“We are always on the move, it really feels good, says Amel Majri. Moving around is a bit tiring, but it shows that we are even more competitive, ready to stick to our bags and go as far as possible. »

In Brisbane, the Blues also tasted for the first time, during their match against the Brazilians, a real World Cup atmosphere, the South American community – more chauvinistic than really hostile – having copiously filled the stands of the stadium with Brisbane. In his pre-match chat, which took over social media, coach Hervé Renard told his troops that “the atmosphere is for everyone, it doesn’t matter that there are 500 French people against 15,000 Brazilians”.

After their false start against Jamaica (0-0), Les Bleues granted themselves a few moments of relaxation, a freedom which also seems to have been transcribed on the pitch against the Brazilians. Jean-Michel Aulas, strong man of women’s football and member of the executive committee (comex) of the FFF, welcomed the new state of mind displayed by the French women. “The group lives very well. There is a relationship between the girls that is quite exceptional. There is a bond between them, but also with the staff, he confided to Agence France-Presse, with his usual propensity for exaggeration. I see things in the preparation that I hadn’t seen before. It’s stunning. »

The Lyonnais was the first to chat and joke with Wendie Renard when, uncertain, she was content to pedal on an exercise bike at the edge of the lawn, Tuesday July 25.

If this World Cup 2023 is for the moment a success in terms of spectacle, climate – thanks to the mildness of the southern winter -, crowds in the stadiums and TV audience (despite the time difference with Europe ), the event is not yet as visible and significant in the Australian streets, apart from the meetings themselves, as its male equivalent.

On the side of the French Football Federation (FFF), for the first time no difference is made between the two World Cups since its president, Philippe Diallo, has planned to be present with the players throughout their journey. He is permanently supported by a member of the executive committee. It is expected that Jean-Michel Aulas will soon be replaced by Aline Riera, another important member of the high level commission. But the president has warned his world: he hopes to return for the semi-finals, and more if affinities.

Anthony Hernandez (Sydney, special envoy)

