The Australian women eliminated France in the tenth series of penalties, they will challenge England for the World Cup final

Sports

by admin

It wasn’t until the tenth series of penalty shootouts that the Australian women’s footballers decided the quarter-finals with France at the home World Cup, and they will play for medals for the first time. Australia’s heroine was the author of the last shot, Cortnee Vine, overall the home players won 7:6, after 120 minutes of play no goal was scored. Australia will play England in the semi-finals on Wednesday. The reigning European champions defeated Colombia 2:1 and qualified for the WC among the last four for the third time in a row.

