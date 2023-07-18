the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and PACA regions propose a joint application

The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur regions, on which the Alps are located, wish to submit a joint bid to host the Winter Olympics in 2030. JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT, JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT /AFP

The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA) regions wish to submit a joint bid to host the Winter Olympics in 2030, with the ambition of taking environmental issues into account.

The two regions, on which the Alps are located, and the French Olympic and Paralympic sports committees “came closer to consider” this candidacy, is it explained in a press release published Tuesday, July 18. “Joint work, involving all the relevant State services, will be carried out in the coming weeks”they specify, with a decision expected in mid-September.

“Our belief is that[avec] a duel of two French candidates, nothing would have been good”explained to AFP the president of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, Laurent Wauquiez.

The approach is carried out within the framework of a reflection on the Winter Games, taking into account the “desired essential changes” by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), it is specified in the press release. This concerns in particular “taking into account the issues related to the preservation of biodiversity and the acceleration of global warming”, “the need to use existing infrastructure, some of which came from the Albertville Olympic Games in 1992” or “the essential reduction of organizational costs” and funding “essentially through revenue of a private nature (partners, ticketing, etc.)”.

Read also: Saudi Arabia will organize the 2029 Asian Winter Games in Neom, a futuristic megalopolis under construction in the middle of the desert

Other cities already candidates

“Our objective is to succeed in embodying this turning point in the spirit of Olympism. We want to achieve the first sustainable Winter Olympics. Anchored in the territories, which turn the page on gigantism »explained Mr. Wauquiez.

The President of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF), David Lappartient, meanwhile welcomed the “the opportunity to continue the momentum of the Games (…) of Paris 2024 ».

Other cities have expressed their interest in organizing these Olympics.

Unhappy candidate against Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics, Sweden entered the second phase of the candidacy process in June and is the favorite. This flagship nation of Nordic skiing has never organized the Winter Olympics.

Read also: Salt Lake City selected to be a candidate for the 2030 Winter Olympics

Salt Lake City, a candidate known for several years and already host in 2002, is also in the running: but because of the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028, the Mormon capital now prefers 2034, while remaining available for 2030.

Newsletter

« Paris 2024 »

“Le Monde” deciphers the news and the challenges of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Register

The awarding of the 2030 Olympics will take place at the latest during the IOC session preceding the opening of the Paris Summer Games, the organization confirmed in mid-June.

France has already hosted the Winter Olympics three times, in Chamonix in 1924, in Grenoble in 1968 and in Albertville in 1992.

The World with AFP