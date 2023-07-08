The Average Ticket Price for Hangzhou Asian Games Sports Competitions Does Not Exceed 160 Yuan

The average ticket price for online sales of Hangzhou Asian Games sports competition tickets does not exceed 160 yuan

At 10 a.m. on July 8, the official website for public ticket sales for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou went online and opened for registration. This marks the official online sale of Hangzhou Asian Games sports tickets.

It is reported that the public at home and abroad can buy Hangzhou Asian Games tickets. The domestic public can purchase tickets online through the official website of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on the PC side and the H5 page, or search for “Asian Games” on Alipay and enter “Smart Asian Games One-Stop·Ticketing” to purchase tickets online. Tickets can be purchased offline through venue ticket booths and other channels. After entering the country, the overseas public can purchase tickets by referring to the domestic public ticket purchase method. The public within the jurisdictions of OCA member countries (regions) that have obtained overseas agency licenses can purchase tickets at designated agencies.

So, which sports events of the Hangzhou Asian Games can buy tickets? The reporter learned that the Hangzhou Asian Games has a total of 40 major events, 61 sub-events, and 483 minor events. Among all competition events, except chess, chess, go, bridge and sailing, other events will be held from July to October. Tickets will be sold to the public in stages and in batches. The first batch of 12 events, including weightlifting, jiu jitsu, tennis, synchronized swimming, fencing, wrestling, trampoline, golf, diving, swimming, soft tennis, rock climbing, etc., will be launched for a total of 96 ticket sessions, with 113,700 tickets pre-sold.

In addition, the price of tickets for Hangzhou Asian Games sports competitions ranges from 20 yuan to 1,000 yuan, of which more than 60% of the ticket prices do not exceed 100 yuan, and the average ticket price does not exceed 160 yuan. Please refer to the Ticket Price Guide for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou for details.

In terms of ticket discounts, in accordance with previous international competition practices and ticketing policies, in order to ensure the fairness and impartiality of ticket purchases, Hangzhou Asian Games ticket sales follow the principle of “no free tickets, face-price sales,” except for children under the age of two. Children can enter the venue free of charge with their valid identity documents accompanied by ticket-holding adult spectators, and the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee will not provide any form of discount or discount.

Spectators can choose paper tickets or electronic tickets when purchasing tickets for the Hangzhou Asian Games. Due to the concept of green games, electronic tickets are recommended.

For the convenience of the public, the government has launched a variety of online ticket collection methods. According to different types of tickets, you can obtain Hangzhou Asian Games tickets in the following two ways: electronic tickets can be viewed on the H5 page of the official website for public ticket sales, and in the “Smart Asian Games One-Stop Ticketing” ticket folder; paper tickets will be sent by the official postal service The exclusive supplier EMS will carry out the delivery. If the delivery is not selected within the specified time, the paper ticket will be converted into an electronic ticket.

It is reported that the official website for the public ticket sales of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games will also be officially launched in August.

